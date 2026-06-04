What the law says about monetary collections and donations in schools

Volunteers haul desks during the “Brigada Eskwela” activity at Vicente Hizon Sr. Elementary School in Davao City. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 June 2026) – It is once again Brigada Eskwela season, signaling the start of preparations for the upcoming school year. As communities come together to help make schools more conducive to learning, parents, students, and stakeholders should understand that participation and contributions are voluntary and know the rules governing donations and other forms of support.

Department of Education (DepEd) Order 19 s. 2008 states that no fees shall be collected from school children. But voluntary contributions are allowed.

Contributions are voluntary for: Boy/Girl Scouts membership , Red Cross Membership, Anti-TB Fund Drive, PTCA, school publication, and membership in student organizations.

According to Republic Act No. 5546:

Contributions from parents and other donors for the support of barrio high schools are allowed.

Prohibited: The sale of tickets and the collection of money, donations, or contributions from students and teachers in public and private schools, colleges, and universities, whether voluntary or mandatory.

Exception: Membership fees for the Philippine Red Cross, Girl Scouts of the Philippines, and Boy Scouts of the Philippines are allowed.

Any educational institution or individual who violates this Act may be fined between ₱1,000 and ₱5,000, imprisoned for up to one month, or both, at the court’s discretion.

If the violation is committed by a private educational institution, the Secretary of Education may also suspend, revoke, or cancel the institution’s authority to operate, in addition to the penalties imposed by the court.

DepEd Order 49 s. 2022 reminds its officials and employees to practice the highest form of professionalism, and should be free from any partisan activities.

DepEd officials and employees must not seek endorsements, recommendations, financial contributions, political support, special favors, or any form of intervention from other government personnel or entities outside of DepEd.

DepEd officials and employees must not seek favors or special assistance from politicians to facilitate the implementation of programs, projects, or activities.

Exceptions are when these are part of the Adopt-a-School Program, initiated by local government units, funded through the Special Education Fund, covered by a partnership agreement, or otherwise allowed by law. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)