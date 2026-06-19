What agencies are investigating the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili and what is the status of their probes? 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 June) — Several agencies have vowed to investigate the deaths of basketball players Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili of the Ateneo de Manila University’s Blue Eagles but 11 days later, what is the status of these investigations?

ADMU



The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) has set up its own independent fact-finding panel composed of external experts.

“Ateneo de Manila is not evading accountability. For full clarity, transparency, and justice, our Board of Trustees formed an independent fact-finding body,” ADMU President Fr. Roberto Yap said in a press briefing at the university on June 15, exactly a week after the tragedy.

The panel is composed of “external highly competent legal and technical experts, who will operate entirely outside Ateneo’s administrative structure,” he added.

A fan of Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia in Tagum City calls for justice on June 15, 2026, as he meets the convoy transporting Baterbonia’s remains from Davao City to his hometown, Talacogon, Agusan del Sur. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The panel’s findings and all recommendations will be submitted directly to Ateneo’s Board of Trustees.



The panel members were not named. There has been no update on the progress of the fact-finding as of noon of June 19.

DILG-PNP-CIDG

Local Governments Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Thursday told reporters in Camp Crame that the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will turn over its report to the Department of Justice (DOJ) likely on Tuesday, June 23.

June 23 is the last day of the wake for Baterbonia in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur. He will be buried on June 24. Adili’s remains are still in Arlington Memorial Chapels awaiting his father Elias’ arrival to accompany him back home to Nigeria.

“Perhaps on Tuesday (June 23), we’ll bring our full report to the DOJ,” Remulla said. He said investigators at the Philippine National Police (PNP) investigators are waiting only for at least one more player and several members of the coaching staff, including resigned head coach Thomas Anthony “Tab” Baldwin, to give their statements.

Baldwin arrived at the CIDG in Camp Crame, Quezon City at 8:18 a.m. on Friday, June 19. There has been no update as of 3 p.m. on the CIDG appearance.



Earlier on Wednesday, Police Major General Robert Morico II, director of the PNP’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) told reporters the death of the two athletes was not an accident. “Right now, no it’s not,” he said.

He said testimonies from teammates are consistent with the initial findings that majority of the basketball players were in the waters. Investigators also found that several players nearly drowned.



Teammates Kieffer Alas and Sam Reyes in an interview over “Let’s Talk” with Pia Hontiveros early this week said they thought they would die while struggling to get to shore. Other teammates also experienced near drowning.



DOJ-NBI



The Department of Justice has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Baldwin and four others, Acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said in a press conference on Wednesday.



Vida said ILBOs were also issued against resigned team manager Christopher “Epok” Quimpo, Assistant Coaches Reynaldo Jacinto, Jr., Dean Castaño, and

Sandro Soriano.

He explained that the ILBO is intended to alert authorities should the subjects attempt to travel abroad while the investigation is ongoing. “It is not by itself a restriction on travel nor a finding of liability,” he said.

The DOJ had tasked the NBI to conduct an impartial and comprehensive review of the incident to determine if there are grounds for criminal charges.



The NBI confirmed the cause of death as “asphyxia by drowning.”

While local police in Aurora ruled what happened was “purely accidental” without foul play, and without ankle weights contrary to social media reports the NBI is focusing on potential criminal negligence and failure to adhere to safety protocols during the school-sanctioned activity.

The NBI’s full findings will determine if there is sufficient basis to recommend filing charges, such as reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code.



ABS-CBN reported that Baldwin will appear before the NBI on June 22.



DOLE



Labor and Employment Secretary Francis Tolentino on Wednesday said ADMU may face administrative liability if lapses are found.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) had earlier issued a subpoena for Baldwin, and directed him to submit any documentation showing compliance to DOLE”s reporting requirement and a written explanation on the circumstances surrounding the “team building” exercises, including the nature of the activity, supervision arrangements, and safety protocols observed.

CHED



In a June 10 statement, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said it has launched a fact-finding review into the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili.

“This tragic incident demands a thorough, impartial, and immediate examination of all circumstances surrounding the deaths of these students,” CHED said.

It said it immediately initiated fact-finding and accountability measures and required the submission of information and explanations necessary to determine responsibility and institutional compliance with applicable policies and standards.

CHED added that on June 9, a day after the drowning incident in Aurora, CHED-National Capital Region office met with ADMU officials and required them to submit a comprehensive incident report.



Based on the information provided by the ADMU Crisis Management Team, the incident occurred during an off-season team building and training camp involving 24 student-athletes and seven adult supervisors composed of coaches and staff members of the ADMU Men’s Basketball Team.

Congress



In the House of Representatives, the two Agusan del Sur representatives Alfelito Bascug of the 1stdistrict and Eddiebong Plaza of the 2nd district filed HR 1108 on June 9, a day after Baterbonia’s death, directing the appropriate committee

to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the death of their provincemate, Baterbonia, the 2025 Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player (MVP) for basketball, and Adili “with the end in view of reviewing and strengthening policies on student-athlete safety, welfare, supervision, emergency preparedness, risk disclosure, and parental informed consent.”

On June 11, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, in a press release, called on the appropriate government agencies and organizations to investigate to determine what really happened.



On June 17, Senator Bam Aquino, chair of the Committee on Basic Education, delivered a privilege speech noting that during his visit at the wake of Baterbonia, his parents’ only wish was the truth on what really happened in Dipaculao.

“Ang trahedyang sumapit kina Rene at Divine ay nangangailangan ng kalinawan at katotohanan. At para sa magulang, pamilya, kaibigan at komunidad ni Rene at Divine, posibleng maging espasyo ang Senado upang lumabas ang katotohanan sa mga pangyayari sa araw na iyon”(The tragedy that befell Rene and Divine needs clarity and truth. For the parents, family, friends and community of Rene and Divine, the Senate can be a possible space for the truth to come out about what happened that day).

He urged the Committee on Basic Education, which he chairs, to examine the current policies of the Department of Education, CHED, and their sports and athletics rules, regulations, and standards.

What will come out of these hearings, he said, will be added to the proposed Safer Schools Act.

The hearings are intended to determine what really happened on June 8 and for justice, safety, the future of our youth, and for Rene and Divine.

A check on the Senate website showed that as of 3 p.m. on June 19, no resolution has been filed regarding the investigation. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)