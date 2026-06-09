TF Kapatid to assist in re-energizing quake-hit areas

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews/9 June 2026)—A twelve-man team composed of engineers and linemen departed for General Santos City on Tuesday to help in clearing and restoring power following Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Lawyer Rommel Agan, Zamboanga Electric Cooperative Chief Management Officer, explained during a short send-off ceremony that the ZAMCELCO contingent to the Task Force Kapatid program will support the Southern Cotabato Electric Cooperative II (SOCOTECO II) in restoring power supply to affected towns in General Santos City and in Sarangani Province.

“Our team, along with our boom truck and equipment, will be meeting with the contingent from Pagadian City and they will convoy to GenSan,” Agan said during the short program.

The 12-man team of the Zamboanga Electric Cooperative (ZAMCELCO) prior to their departure for General Santos City on Tuesday, 9 June 2026. The ZAMCELCO contingent brings with them a boom truck and other equipment to help in clearing and power restoration operations in areas hit by Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO









Agan said, the ZAMCELCO contingent is part of 33 electric cooperatives in Mindanao who are deploying a total of 185 personnel and 39 support vehicles in order to supplement the ongoing restoration.

Based on information received from the National Electrification Administration, out of the 338,476 consumers who lost power supply last Monday, 201,654 or at least 60% households and establishments are expected to be energized within the day. These consumers come from 6 out of 10 affected municipalities.

Agan wished the team good luck and reminded them to prioritize safety at all times.

“There will be twelve of you who are leaving today, and there will be twelve of you coming back after your work is done,” Agan told the team. (Queenie Casimiro/MindaNews)