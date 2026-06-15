Talacogon LGU to livestream wake of its son, Rene Clert N. Baterbonia

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 June 2026) – Talacogon, Agusan del Sur is eagerly waiting for its son, Rene Clert N. Baterbonia, to return home today (Monday, June 15) and the local government unit has vowed to livestream the entire wake.

The wake will be until June 23 and Baterbonia will be laid to rest on 24 June, 16 days after he drowned in Dipaculao, Aurora during a team building activity of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles where he was an incoming freshman college student.

The 18-year old Baterbonia, Palarong Pambansa 2025’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) and a former Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) Blue Knight, graduated from ADDU Senior High School in April and had just been recruited by ADMU, his “dream school”, arriving in Manila on June 4.

A crowd braves the rain to wait for the funeral convoy of Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia as it passed towns on the way to the basketballer’s hometown in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur on Monday (15 June 2026). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Four days after arriving at the main campus in Quezon City to fulfill his “pangandoy” (dream) to “ahon” (lift) his family out of poverty, he was gone.

“The Local Government Unit of Talacogon will provide a live stream of the entire wake of Rene Clert Baterbonia for family members, relatives, friends, and everyone who loved and supported him, so they may pay their respects and be part of this moment wherever they are,” it announced on its social media page shortly before 5 p.m. on June 11.

It said the livestream will begin “once his remains arrive and will be available on the official FB page of LGU- Talacogon.”

On Sunday, June 14, the LGU issued an advisory at 5:07 p.m. that public viewing schedule at the Municipal Evacuation and Gymnasium in Barangay San Agustin will start at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 because the estimated arrival of Baterbonia’s remains from Davao City is between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday.

Crowds line up parts of the road from Davao City to Talacogon, Agusan del Sur to wave to the funeral convoy of local basketball hero Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia Monday, 15 June 2026. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In an earlier advisory, the local government said that upon arrival, viewing will be “exclusively reserved for family members and close relatives, especially those coming from Davao and other places, as requested by the family.”

“We humbly request the public to respect the solemnity of the moment and allow Bobet’s family and relatives to have a private time upon arrival,” the Talacogon municipal government said.

After a three-day wake in Davao City (June 12 to 14), the caravan left the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School 8 a.m., according to the Blue Bridge, the official English student publication of the campus.

In Panabo, the local government identified the Davao del Norte Provincial Police Office Barracks, Starbucks Tagum, Gaisano Mall of Tagum, San Miguel Brewery (stretch to Curvada Bus Waiting Station), and Col. Rosalio C. Saludares Elementary School as gathering places to honor Baterbonia.

The City Information Office advised well-wishers to wear white, and said the city’s security personnel was taking care of arrangements throughout the caravan.

The convoy consisting of three ADDU buses (two for flowers and one for relatives) dropped by St. Peter Chapels in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, for services, and was expected to leave Panabo by 1 p.m. for Talacogon.

Along the way, municipalities like Carmen, Panabo, and Tagum, Davao del Norte people waited by the roadside for the convoy to pass, with some mourners shouting “Hustisya” and “MVP” as the vehicles passed.

In Carmen, the local government set up an LED board along the road bid its farewell.

“The Local Government Unit of Carmen mourns the untimely passing of our Mr. MVP, Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time of grief. Rest peacefully, Bobet 🌻”

View from inside a press vehicle following the funeral convoy of Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The Talacogon National High School, where Baterbonia spent high school before moving to ADDU for senior high school (Grades 11 and 12), in a statement after learning about his death, said it was “deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden passing of one of our most brilliant former students and athletes.”

“Before he became a household name on the national hardcourt, Rene Clert was our pride — a dedicated student, a fierce competitor, and an inspiration to his fellow students. His journey from the courts of TNHS to the grand stages of Philippine sports was nothing short of legendary,” it said.

“More than the championship trophies, the MVP titles, and the athletic accolades, Rene Clert will be remembered for his humility, his burning passion, and the immense pride he brought to Talacogon. He proved that no matter how small the town, dreams can grow big enough to conquer the national stage,” the TNHS said.

“Rest in peace and power, Bobet. Your legacy will forever live on in the halls of TNHS and in the hearts of every young athlete who dares to dream,” it added.

A year earlier, on May 30, 2025, the TNHS posted it that was “bursting with pride” as it celebrated Baterbonia’s achievement of winning the Gold Medal in Basketball at the Palarong Pambansa 2025. Baterbonia had played for the Davao Region.

The TNHS said Baterbonia’s “unwavering dedication, hard work, and passion for the game” brought honor not just for himself but to his former alma mater and the entire community of Talacogon.

“Baterbonia country” was how residents referred to their town.

“Your journey from the barangay court to the national stage is an inspiration to every young athlete with a dream. You’ve shown what it means to play with heart, discipline, and pride. May this victory be just the beginning of many more successes in your athletic and personal journey,” it said.

“Padayon, Rene! Talacogon National High School is forever proud of you!”

Last month, Baterbonia visited Talacogon Central Elementary School for Brigada Eskwela to help clean classrooms in preparation for the school opening on June 8.

According to Agusan del Sur Schools Division Superintendent Josita Bruzon, Baterbonia promised his teachers that he would donate computers to the school five years later.

In one of his last conversations with his friend and former coach in ADDU, Baterbonia reportedly said that he planned to achieve his dreams in 5 years and return home a successful man.

Instead, he died on 8 June 2026, on the first day of classes.

Today, he returns home to “Baterbonia country” to rest among his love ones. (Carolyn O. Arguillas with a report from Yas D. Ocampo/ MindaNews)