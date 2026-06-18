Stop selling unauthorized ‘Bobet’ apparel — Rovelyn Baterbonia

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / June 18 2026) — The mother of the late standout basketball player, Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia, took to social media to ask supporters and entrepreneurs to refrain from selling apparel bearing images of her son that she did not authorize.

Mementos of Rene Clert Baterbonia are on display at the AdDU Senior High School campus in Bangkal, Davao City when his remains were brought for public viewing from June 12-14. Photo from the Facebook page of AdDU President Fr. Karel San Juan

“[R]espito lang ta ninyo na kong mahimo dli mag baligya ug mga tshirt ug jersey na gamit ang mga memories sa akong anak rene Clert baterbonia kay ang akong ge allow na gipabaligya is naay perma nko original,” Rovelyn wrote on her Facebook account almost midnight Wednesday.

She said this amid advertising and distribution of Rene-inspired materials in the different areas of the region, particularly near their hometown in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.

She said not to take advantage of the mass support of the people of Rene saying: “[A]yaw ninyo gamita na mora mag sabay mo sa panahon.”

Rovelyn, however, did not identify the vendors selling apparel bearing her son’s name.

Among those selling shirts on Facebook had the markings: “Mr. MVP. Rene Clert Baterbonia. Thank you for the memories. Your Legacy Lives On… Forever our MVP.” The vendor claims that “a portion of the proceeds will be directly given to the family” of Rene.

Another vendor had this marking on a white shirt: “Just a kid with a big dream from Talacogon AgSur.”

“More than a shirt, this is our way of honoring his memory and ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire others. 100% of the profits from every shirt sold will be given directly to Rene Baterbonia’s family. Thank you for helping us keep Rene’s memory alive through every purchase, every share, and every act of support,” the vendor claimed.

Rovelyn Baterbonia at the municipal gymnasium in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, venue of the wake for her son. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Rene’s alma mater, meanwhile, has also issued a similar notice, warning the public that it has not authorized any entity to produce or distribute materials using the university’s identity while claiming to support the late basketball standout, and cautioned that those who do so may face legal consequences.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ateneo de Davao University’s (AdDU) legal team has clarified that the unauthorized use of the university’s name, such as their seal, logo, trademarks, or any mark “constitutes a violation of the University’s intellectual property rights.”

“The unauthorized use of the University’s marks … may create the false impression that such activities are officially endorsed, sponsored, or accredited by the University,” the statement reads.

AdDU has cautioned entities found to be using University marks without proper authorization may be subject to an “immediate demand to cease and desist” and an “assessment and collection of applicable licensing fees, royalties, and damages.”

“All fundraising and related initiatives must respect established legal requirements, institutional policies, and the dignity of those involved,” the AdDU statement reads. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)