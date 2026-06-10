St. Peter offers free funeral and deathcare for quake victims

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 June 2026) — St. Peter Life Plan and Chapels announced it would provide free funeral and deathcare services for victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

The company’s public relations firm emailed this statement to MindaNews Wednesday afternoon, two days after the quake that affected at least 231 barangays across four regions. The announcement was also posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page.

The Office of Civil Defense reported that as of noon Wednesday, there have been 45 recorded deaths so far, 630 were injured, and 17 others still missing. The Department of Social Welfare and Development, meanwhile, said 43,716 families, or 197,750 individuals, have been affected.

St. Peter called the service “immediate assistance.”

“St. Peter is offering completely free funeral and deathcare services to families who lost their loved ones during the tragedy, extending comfort and support to grieving families in the hardest-hit areas, particularly in General Santos City and nearby communities in SOCCSKSARGEN,” the company said in a statement.

The assistance is being made through operational St. Peter Chapels in General Santos, Koronadal, Davao, Digos, Malita, Calinan, and Toril, the statement read.

St. Peter said this was done “to help ensure that displaced and grieving families do not have to worry about the financial burden of deathcare during this difficult time.”

“St. Peter Life Plan and Chapels stands in solidarity with our Kababayans in Mindanao. We remain committed to serving the community not only through our funeral and deathcare services but also by extending compassion, care, and support to families whose lives have been deeply affected by this tragedy,” the company said.

The company said they also extended free memorial services and relief efforts to families and communities affected by the Cebu earthquake last year. The September 30 Magnitude 6.9 earthquake off Bogo City, Cebu killed 79 people and injured more than a thousand.

St. Peter said it was working closely with government agencies and local authorities to ensure coordinated response and wider reach of assistance in the affected areas.

Families in need of help may contact or visit St. Peter Chapels in General Santos City, Digos City (San Jose), Davao City (Panacan, Calinan and Toril), Malita in Davao Occidental, and Koronadal City. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)