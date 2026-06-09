Senate majority to donate a month’s salary for quake victims in Mindanao

MindaNews / 9 June 2026 – Members of the Senate majority bloc on Tuesday said they will donate their one month’s salary to families and communities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Mindanao on Monday, according to a press release from the office of Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri.

They said the amount is their contribution to the relief effort, rebuilding, and recovery, and asked their colleagues in the minority to do the same.

“While this is a small contribution, we hope our colleagues in the minority will join us in this effort. After all, we are senators of all Filipino people. This is a moment when the Senate, whatever its internal divisions, can still speak through one act of shared compassion,” the press release, quoting a statement by the majority, said.

A building of the Notre Dame of Dadiangas University Integrated Basic Education Department in General Santos City sustains visible damage after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake Monday, 8 June 2026. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

“Our contribution should go to immediate needs such as food, clean water, medicine, temporary shelter and other assistance identified by local communities and responders on the ground,” they noted.

Aside from their colleagues in the minority, the majority senators also called for donations to Mindanao from Filipinos who are able to extend assistance.

Diego Mariano, Office of Civil Defense deputy spokesperson said that as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the quake left at least 37 people dead, 456 people were injured, and four were reported missing.

It affected 17,689 families or 77,186 people. At least 5,343 families or 19,365 people are staying in evacuation centers. (MindaNews)