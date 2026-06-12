Rep. Adiong sues 18 “ex-Marines” for cyber libel in Marawi City

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 12 June 2026) – Rep. Ziaur- Rahman Alonto Adiong of the First District of Lanao del Sur has filed a cyber libel complaint against the 18 men who identified themselves as former Marines and claimed to have delivered money contained in suitcases to lawmakers and other personalities involved in anomalous flood control projects.

Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong. MindaNews file photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Adiong filed the complaint Thursday morning at the Marawi City Prosecutor’s Office under Omar Macapaar, where he said he expects the 18 “ex-Marines” to file their response.

The 18 “ex-Marines” were identified as bodyguards of former congressman Zaldy Co, who fled abroad after the controversy over flood control projects erupted.

Adiong was named as one of the lawmakers who allegedly received a suitcase of money delivered at the House of Representatives.

“It’s very ridiculous in the first place. Never in my life I’ve seen a luggage stacked with money,” the lawmaker said.

“No matter how ridiculous is the accusation, hindi pweding i ignore nalang (it can’t just be ignored). Gusto ko silang humarap sa imbestigasyon sa blue ribbon committee sa Senate at tanungin saan duon, kailan, anong petsa at sinong tumanggap ng pera (I want them to face the Senate blue ribbon committee investigation and be questioned where, when, and who received the money),” he said.

“There are a lot of closed circuit television in the House of Representatives,” he added.

Adiong said the allegation was meant to divert attention from the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte whom he is critical against.

“If what they said is true, why are they afraid to face Senator Erwin Tulfo in the blue ribbon committee,” he asked.

Adiong has recognized Senator Wen Gachalian as acting Senate President.

Adiong’s complaint was based on the testimony of the respondents on June 4 before the blue ribbon committee of the Senate group led by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, who had questioned the designation of Sen. Win Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore, replacing Sen. Loren Legarda.

The Cayetano group’s blue ribbon committee is led by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta.

The Senate majority called the blue ribbon committee hearing presided by Marcoleta “bogus”.

Cayetano and his allies boycotted the Senate session on June 3. However, Sen. Chiz Escudero showed up, bringing the number of the senators present to 12 and leading to the election of Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore and acting Senate President.

The Palace and the House of Representatives earlier said they recognize Gatchalian as acting Senate President.

In a statement on June 5, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said it would be “misleading” to still describe the 18 self-confessed “bagmen” as “ex-Marines” as they were no longer in military service at the time of the alleged deliveries.

The statement also cited a clarification from the Philippine Navy that not all of them were former Marines. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)