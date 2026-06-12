Rene Clert Baterbonia, barely a Blue Eagle, lands home

The ADDU Senior High School campus in Bangkal, Davao City holds a mass after the arrival of the remains of Rene Clert Baterbonia on Friday, 12 June 2026. Photo from the Facebook page of ADDU President Karel San Juan

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 June 2026) – Barely becoming a Blue Eagle after his recruitment to play for Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), 19-year-old Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia was Blue Knight, Bobet, Gentle Giant, Most Valuable Player. And he is home.

Baterbonia, a native of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur and Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) Senior High School 2026 alumnus is home with a hero’s welcome for a scheduled public viewing of his remains at his alma mater at the campus in Bangkal.

Baterbonia, the Palarong Pambansa 2025 Most Valuable Player and gold medalist (secondary boys basketball), died from drowning during an off-campus training in Dipaculao, Aurora on June 8 along with Nigerian teammate Chukwuemeka Divine Adili, 21.

ADDU president Karel San Juan posted photos of the remains of Baterbonia upon arrival on Friday.

San Juan posted photos at 7:01 a.m. while the official Facebook Page of ADDU posted another set of photos at 8:18 a.m.

Baterbonia had recently graduated from Ateneo de Davao and was recruited to join the Ateneo Blue Eagles of ADMU immediately after his graduation.

At the ADDU campus, a public viewing of his remains has been set on the following schedule:

June 12 (Friday): 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

June 13 (Saturday): 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

June 14 (Sunday): 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

ADDU also scheduled a mass at the campus’s Christ the King Chapel every 6 p.m. from June 12 to 14.

The University said it would require all visitors to bring valid IDs and that plastics are strictly prohibited.

On June 9, the SHS campus Facebook Page posted its mourning of Baterbonia’s passing.

“As one community, we grieve this great loss and hold on to the memories he leaves behind. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to the family of Rene Clert Baterbonia during this time of profound sorrow. May they find strength, comfort, and peace in the love and support of those around them.

“Our prayers are with his family, friends, and all who mourn his passing. May God grant him eternal rest and perpetual light, and may his memory remain a blessing to all who knew him. Forever a Blue Knight,” the post said.

ADDU administration issued a stern guideline to media and content creators “regardless of affiliation or credential” to respect the privacy of the grieving family.

“We acknowledge the public interest surrounding the circumstances of Bobet’s passing, and we respect the role of the media in reporting matters of public concern. However, we ask that this be done with full regard for the grief of his family and loved ones,” the ADDU Office of the Vice President for Administration said, in an advisory sent to media outlets.

“Our concern is straightforward: we are protecting the family while they are grieving. We appeal to the professionalism and compassion of all media practitioners.”

Entry of media representatives, journalists, or content creators is prohibited. Also prohibited are video recording, live streaming, or broadcast of any kind within the chapel and campus.

The university said it would not permit the approach or interview of any mourner, family member, or university personnel inside or at the campus perimeter. Drones are also prohibited over the campus.

The university encouraged media to use official documentation it would release on its official social media pages.

Meanwhile, the university said it would set up a press area with tent and table outside the campus gate, with all press conferences scheduled there, exclusively.

“We thank the media community for their understanding, professionalism, and compassion during this difficult time. Bobet was one of our own, and we intend to honor his memory with the dignity and solemnity it deserves,” the advisory said.

Aside from his stint in the Palarong Pambansa, Baterbonia was part of the Philippine team that won the gold medal in the 14th ASEAN School Games held in Brunei Darussalam in 2025. The national team mainly comprised players from DAVRAA Eagles and was reinforced by players from the Central Luzon Regional Athletic Association.

In this year’s Palarong Pambansa, his team, DAVRAA Eagles, lost the crown to Calabarzon.

Social media has been filled with posts by friends, supporters, and fans who remember Baterbonia’s humility and dedication to the sport.

Before leaving for Manila, he was reported to have told his coach at ADDU that he wouldn’t be home for five years because he wanted to earn money to help his family. (Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)