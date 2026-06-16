Quake update: 7 dead, 12 missing in Jose Abad Santos

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 June 2026) — Seven people have died, 12 remain missing, and 40 others were injured in the municipality of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that shook many parts of Mindanao.

The Kalbay National High School in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. Photo courtesy of LGU Jose Abad Santos

According to a consolidated progress report, which was presented by Julie Marie Buen (public information officer) during the Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM City Davao on Monday and streamed live online, a total of 72,552 individuals or 22,576 families in the town were affected by the earthquake, whose epicenter was less than 40 kilometers away from Jose Abad Santos’ closest coast.

The report, which compiled submissions from affected barangays as of 6 p.m. on June 14, said that among the fatalities, three were recorded in Barangay Nuing, two in Camalian, and one each in Bukid and Sugal. The family of one in Malalan was declared dead by his family but his body was not found yet.

Missing persons were also reported in Barangays Patulang, Butulan, San Isidro, and Bukid.

The municipality recorded extensive damage to homes, public infrastructure, and community facilities.

A total of 1,840 houses were reported totally damaged, while 3,413 sustained partial damage.

Several government buildings, schools, health centers, and barangay facilities were either severely or totally damaged.

The Balangonan Port in Jose Abad Santos. Photo courtesy of LGU Jose Abad Santos

Among the affected facilities were the Balangonan Port, the Kalbay Mini Hospital, multiple barangay halls and health centers, and several schools, including Aldo Pagago Integrated School.

The report also listed damage to bridges in Barangays Carahayan, Cayaponga, Culaman, Marabatuan, and Sugal. Lawayon Bridge remained passable through one lane, but its approach road on the Kiobog side sustained damage.

Several road sections along the national highway were also affected by landslides, prompting debris-clearing and validation operations. Some routes remained passable to light vehicles, while others were limited to one lane as clearing operations continued.

Landslides were reported along portions of the Magulibas national highway, although affected sections remained passable as of the latest assessment.

The municipality has also begun distributing relief assistance to affected communities. As of June 14, food packs containing rice, coffee, chocolate drinks, and canned goods had been distributed to several barangays, including Balangonan, Butulan, Butuan, Patulang, Malalan, Nuing, and Bukid. Five family tents were also provided in Barangay Magulibas.

The report noted that all figures remain subject to validation and are based on reports submitted by barangays. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)