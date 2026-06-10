Quake cuts power, water in Sarangani as families turn roadsides into living spaces

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 10 June 2026) — Residents in Sarangani Province have reported spending nights in open spaces and along roadsides as the magnitude 7.8 earthquake disrupted electricity and water services, damaged homes, and triggered continuing aftershocks across Mindanao.

A damaged house in Barangay Kapatan, Glan, Sarangani. Photo courtesy of VICE MAYOR JAMES YAP JR.

In Poblacion, Glan, resident Marianne Limbaga said her family has stopped returning indoors after a series of tremors and the loss of basic utilities in their area.

In a video she posted on Facebook early June 10, their household is seen staying along the concrete road in front of their house, with tents and belongings placed outside. Mobile signals in the area remain intermittent.

She said they had tried returning indoors after earlier shaking, but stronger aftershocks forced them back out.

“Time check 2:52 nagdinaganay mi kay nagkalit na pud ug uyog. Ganina mga 12, nagdinaganay gihapon mi pero nibalik mi sa sulod. karon na niuyog di na mi mamalik, diri nalang mi sa dalan,” she said. (“Time check 2:52, we ran out again because there was another shaking. Earlier at around 12, we also ran out but went back inside. Now that it shook again, we will not return, we’ll just stay here on the road.”)

Limbaga also said their community has been left without running water and electricity, forcing families to remain outdoors even when parts of homes are still standing.

Local authorities have reported that several interior roads remain damaged or difficult to traverse, resulting in delays in bringing assistance to affected communities due to restricted or broken access routes.

In a video posted by the Sarangani Provincial Information Office late June 9, Governor Rogelio “Ruel” D. Pacquiao said damage assessment was still ongoing across the province following the earthquake, with validation work continuing in the most affected areas.

He said provincial and national agencies are coordinating closely, including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Department of Health (DOH), as teams assess conditions on the ground.

“May mga hindi pa passable as of this time na mga main roads,” he said, pointing out that bridges and both provincial and national road networks had sustained damage, including some reported collapses. (“Some main roads are still not passable at this time.”)

He added that authorities were still working to determine the full extent of damage across Sarangani as assessments continue. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)