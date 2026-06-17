Popular resort in Bukidnon says it’s closed for safety assessment, improvements

Zip line in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 17 June 2026) – The management of Greek Hills Resort in Barangay Sinuda, Kitaotao, Bukidnon on Tuesday night said the establishment will remain “temporarily closed for a thorough safety assessment and the implementation of required improvements.”

The statement came two days after an Indian tourist was injured after plunging more than 39 feet over the weekend when a zip line cable he was riding at the popular resort snapped.

Prior to the statement, the local government of Kitaotao had issued a cease-and-desist order against the owners and management of the resort on Tuesday.

Mae Salvaña-Unchuan, regional director of Department of Tourism 10, said Greek Hills was not accredited by their agency.

Local police investigators attributed the incident to the cable’s “age and prolonged use.”

“Key actions underway include a rigorous safety review with an extensive, independent assessment of zipline design, maintenance schedules, staff training and safety checks,” according to the statement by the resort management. (MindaNews)