Mindanao farmers dominate coffee quality competition

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 8 June 2026) — Mindanao farmers dominated the Arabica category of the Philippine Coffee Quality Competition (PCQC) 2026, with the winning entries coming from Bukidnon, Davao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, and Cotabato Province.

Ten of the 12 winning coffee entries were from Mindanao, as announced during the awarding ceremonies in Makati City Friday last week.

Highest ranked coffee, according to the results posted on the PCQC 2026 Facebook page, was from Gloria Lagawan of Malaybalay City, scoring 86.41. Judges described the coffee as having notes of “lychee, cranberry, apple, passion fruit, honey.”

Gloria Lagawan (center, holding plaque) during awarding ceremonies of the PCQC 2026. Photo from the Facebook page of Inhandig Tribal Multi-Purpose Cooperative

Lagawan is part of the Inhandig Tribal Multi-Purpose Cooperative, cultivating coffee in the foothills of the Kitanglad Mountain Range.

The second placer was the entry of Roxanne Abegail Naya of Bansalan, Davao del Sur, scoring 85.61; while the third placer was that of Samuel Mumar Ochea Jr. of Amai Manabilang (formerly Bumbaran), Lanao del Sur, with a score of 85.43.

The only non-Mindanawon entries were that of Domingo Lawagey of Tadian, Mountain Province (4th placer, score: 85.09); and Debby Calbone of Atok, Benguet (12th, 81.93).

The other winners from Mindanao were Ylaine Joyce Giangan of Makilala, Cotabato Province (5th, 84.50); Lendilou Loon-Morris of Bansalan (6th, 84.25); Janet Escalera of Bansalan (7th, 84.07); Ruel Mata Rabaca of Amai Manabilang (8th, 84.00); Maynard Joseph Garces of Pangantucan, Bukidnon (9th, 83.84); Hermalyn Salido of Pangantucan (10th, 83.77); and Geralyn Duyongan of Impasugong, Bukidnon (11th 83.24%).

Arabica coffee (Coffea arabica), grown in the highlands, is the most popular coffee variety, preferred more by those who drink brewed coffee.

There were two categories in Robusta coffee (Coffea canephora), the second most popular coffee — “naturals” and “experimental.” Robusta is mostly used for instant coffee and part of the blend for espresso.

Ilocos Sur farmers dominated in the “naturals” category, winning all in the Top 12. Sultan Kudarat farmers, meanwhile, won all the Top 9 in “experimental.”

The winning Sultan Kudarat farmers were Ruel Acutan of Lebak (1st, 85.40), Jyriel Jian Ambay of Senator Ninoy Aquino (SNA) municipality (2nd, 85.25), Freddie Santiago of SNA (3rd, 84.48), Roberto Gamboa of SNA (4th, 84.27), Arnel Baguio of Kalamansig (5th, 84.23), Rian Von Basco of SNA (6th, 83.83), Roan Basco of SNA (7th, 83.59), Ma. Mila Calunsag of Kalamansig (8th, 83.06), and Rey Christopher Alcayde of Kalamansig (9th, 82.79).

The PCQC, which started in 2018, is being spearheaded by the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Agriculture and the Barista and Coffee Academy of Asia to encourage farmers to improve their crop. (Bobby Timonera / MindaNews)