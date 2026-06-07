MILF initiates loyalty check in Basilan following change in leadership 

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan (MindaNews / 07 June) –The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Basilan last week initiated a loyalty check among its members following some changes in the local leadership.

Verjiv Rajan Abdurahman, designated by the MILF Central Committee as the OIC Commander of the 114th Base Command of the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) in Basilan, told reporters at the MILF community in Barangay Magsagad Baas on May 29 that the MILF named OICs for seven of their base commands in different parts of Mindanao who were declared on indefinite leave after joining a political party other than the MILF’s United Bangsamoro Justice Party.

He said their commander, Hadji Dan Laksaw Asnawie, Member of the BARMM Parliament since September 2022, was replaced by him after Asnawie joined the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) as its fourth nominee in the 1st Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections on September 14.

Abddurahman served as Asnawie’s Deputy for Guerilla Operations for many years.

Verjiv Rajan Abdurahman (seated, center), newly-appointed OIC Commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s 114th Base Command, meets members of the press to announce the changes in the command’s leadership on May 29, 2026 in Lamitan City. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

Abdurahman is a candidate for Representative of the 1st District of Basilan. He said he had no plans to run for the post but the MILF Central Committee asked him to file his certificate of candidacy on May 7.

“Si Hadji Dan sana kaso umalis na man siya, so nagdecide ang Central Committee na kailangan nila dito ng tao na loyal kaya ako ang napili” (It would have been Hadji Dan but he left so the Central Committee decided they need somebody here who is loyal, so they chose me.)

The 114th Base Command’s two other leaders, Deputy for Inner Defense Ustadz Hud Limaya and Deputy for Expeditionary Mission Ustadz Abbas Salong, went with Asnawie and the BFP. They also took with them two brigade commanders and four unit commanders, Abdurahman said.

He added that Asnawie tried to convince him to join them but he declined saying he is loyal to MILF Chair and UBJP President Al Haj Murad Ebrahim.

But Abdurahman is confident the officers and members of the 7,000-strong 114th Base Command, who chose to remain, are loyal to the leadership of the Central Committee.

Despite this, a loyalty check was initiated starting May 29 to ensure the MILF in the province is moving in one direction. Abdurahman visited various units under the command to inform them of the changes and the current status of Asnawie.

Abdurahman says he has had no opportunity to talk to Asnawie about the recent developments. But he remains optimistic that they can iron out any possible misunderstandings. He also does not believe the change in the command’s leadership will result in armed conflict.

“Magkaiba lang kami ng partido pero pareho pa rin naman kapayapaan ang hangad namin,” (We belong to different parties but peace remains our goal), Abdurahman said.

Should he win, Abdurahman says he will push for legislation that will ensure peace and order will be stabilized in Basilan. He also aims to ensure health services are made available for all residents of District 1.

If he does not win, Abdurahman said he will accept the people’s choice. “Inshaallah, matatanggap natin. Susunod lang kami kung ano ang desisyon ng Central Committee kung ano ang susunod na gagawin” (we will accept. We will follow the decision of the Central Committee).

In a telephone interview on June 5, Asnawie expressed doubts as to the legality of Abdurahman’s appointment as OIC, claiming he has not received official documents related to this matter.

Asnawie says he still considers himself as the rightful commander of the 114th Base Command. “Habang wala pa akong natatanggap na formal letter na hindi na ako ang Base Commander, yan pa rin ang paniniwala ko. Dito pa rin ako sa Base 114. Mahirap din na ibang tao ang mag-lead sa kanila, alam mo na ang Basilan, marami ang delikado diyan kung di sanay sa leadership” (Until I receive a formal letter that I am no longer the Base Commander, I still believe I am. It’s difficult if the base command is led by someone else, because there are difficulties here in Basilan if you are not used to leadership).

Asnawie also maintains that most officers and members of the 114th Base Command remain loyal to him, citing the turnout at the recently concluded BFP party convention in Lamitan City as evidence. According to Asnawie, more than 5,000 persons attended the convention, majority of whom were members of the BIAF.

Asnawie clarified he is loyal to the MILF Chair. But as a Member of Parliament, he follows BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abduraouf Macacua, who is also Chief of Staff of the BIAF. (Macacua was indefinitely suspended as BIAF Chief of Staff effective June 3).

Asnawie explained that upon seeing the list of nominees of the UBJP, he felt the junior MILF leaders were “not the priority” as of this time, prompting him to accept the offer as the fourth nominee of BFP.

Asnawie was among seven commanders replaced on April 30 by Murad, the Commander in Chief of the MILF’s BIAF and as of June 3, acting Chief of Staff of the BIAF, vice Macacua.

Appointment Order No. 1-2026 signed by Murad, identified the following as OIC of their respective base commands: Teng Jikiri for the 104th Base Command in Maguindanao del Norte; Abdulhaq Ibrahim for 105th Base Command in Maguindanao del Sur; Dagadas Alim for 110th Base Command in the Special Geographic Area; Abdurahman for 114th Base Command in Basilan; Hadji Nor Dipatuan for 123rd Base Command in Lanao del Norte; Abdulmajid Abuat for the 124th Base Command in Lanao del Sur; and Hashim Husain for the 128th Base Command in Maguindanao del Sur.

The document also mandated the OICs to “exercise full authority and command functions over their respective Base Commands, ensure adherence to established policies, and uphold the principles and objectives of the MILF, as well as the observance of the cessation of hostilities and the ceasefire agreement between the MILF and GPH.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Presidential Assistant for Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Sec Mel Senen Sarmiento in an earlier statement appealed to all stakeholders, leaders, and communities in BARMM, to “remain calm, focused, and united in our shared commitment to peace as the region is preparing for its first parliamentary elections on September 14.”

Sarmiento urged contending parties to seek legal processes and follow formal channels to address contentious issues “to ensure that the hard-earned peace currently being enjoyed in the area is strictly maintained and protected.” (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)