Map of buildings issued Red and Yellow tags by Davao City’s OCBO after the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake

The Vivaldi Residences, before and after the signage on its façade fell on Tuesday (9 June 2026). It is among the seven buildings issued a Red Tag notice. Photos contributed by ABRAHAM GARCIA JR.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 June 2026) — On Wednesday, the Office of the City Building Official said it had issued Red Tags to seven structures in the city and Yellow Tags to 22 more after the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

“A Red Tag indicates that occupancy of the building is STRICTLY PROHIBITED. Inspection results showed that the structure has sustained severe damage and is considered dangerous for occupancy,” said a Facebook post of the City Government of Davao.

A Yellow Tag, meanwhile, “indicates that the use of the building is RESTRICTED. Inspection results revealed moderate structural or non-structural damage requiring repairs before full re-occupancy. Certain areas may remain accessible under controlled conditions, subject to the approval of the OCBO.”

The city government said inspections of other establishments by the OCBO and the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Davao City Chapter are ongoing.

Below is a map of the structures found to have damage as of June 9.

But Arch. Khashayar L. Toghyani, OCBO officer-in-charge, said on Wednesday during an episode of “Madayaw” (a radio program simulcast over FM and other city-owned digital assets under the Davao City Disaster Radio network), that the data can change.