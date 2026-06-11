Map of buildings issued Red and Yellow tags by Davao City’s OCBO after the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 June 2026) — On Wednesday, the Office of the City Building Official said it had issued Red Tags to seven structures in the city and Yellow Tags to 22 more after the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
“A Red Tag indicates that occupancy of the building is STRICTLY PROHIBITED. Inspection results showed that the structure has sustained severe damage and is considered dangerous for occupancy,” said a Facebook post of the City Government of Davao.
A Yellow Tag, meanwhile, “indicates that the use of the building is RESTRICTED. Inspection results revealed moderate structural or non-structural damage requiring repairs before full re-occupancy. Certain areas may remain accessible under controlled conditions, subject to the approval of the OCBO.”
The city government said inspections of other establishments by the OCBO and the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Davao City Chapter are ongoing.
Below is a map of the structures found to have damage as of June 9.
But Arch. Khashayar L. Toghyani, OCBO officer-in-charge, said on Wednesday during an episode of “Madayaw” (a radio program simulcast over FM and other city-owned digital assets under the Davao City Disaster Radio network), that the data can change.
|Name
|Category
|Status / Area
|Teleperformance – SM City Davao
|Red
|Ceiling collapse was observed on the whole production level, 70 to 80% of the ceiling collapsed, light damage but floor unusable as of June 9, according to OCBO.
|VXI – SM City
|Red
|Ceiling collapse was observed on the affected level, collapsed ceiling.
|Linmarr Towers
|Red
|The whole building was tagged due to access and stair hazards.
|Bangkal Dormitory
|Red
|The whole premises were deemed unsafe for use.
|EastWest – AC Premium/Rosario Arcade Maa
|Red
|Debris and cracks were observed along the right-side pathway.
|Vivaldi Residences Davao
|Red
|The building perimeter facing the public road has falling-debris risk; public advised not to walk too close to the structure.
|Madayaw Residences – NHA XI, B5
|Red
|Soil or differential settlement was observed in the building.
|Magallanes Residences – Barcelona
|Yellow
|Damage observed along the hallways of the building.
|Magallanes Residences – Valencia
|Yellow
|Damage observed along the hallways of the building.
|Felcris Centrale
|Yellow
|Falling hazards noted at Fire Exits 2 and 3.
|Verdon Parc – Belvedere
|Yellow
|Whole building yellow-tagged. Loose debris, cracks, and water-pipe damage observed. Some busted water pipes. OCBO assessment as of June 9, portions of the building may not be used; although the entire building was Yellow Tagged.
|Alorica
|Yellow
|All production floors were not fully inspected by OCBO. Building 2 and 3 of the IT Park, OCBO was not permitted entry; visible cracks. Security did not allow OCBO entry, according to OIC.
|NCCC Mall Buhangin
|Yellow
|Debris and loose element seen in portions of Davao Famous Facade and portions of Tap & Play.
|SSS Medical Building
|Yellow
|Damage was observed along the rear wall.
|Abreeza Ayala Mall
|Yellow
|Damage was observed at the H&M area fronting Fully Booked.
|Pinnacle Hotel and Suites
|Yellow
|Damage was observed on the left, right, and rear sides.
|Avida Towers
|Yellow
|Falling-debris risk noted at the podium and front facade.
|Gaisano Mall of Davao
|Yellow
|Damage was noted at the Sta. Ana exit parking area and The Peak.
|BPI – AC Premium/Rosario Arcade Maa
|Yellow
|Falling debris observed along the walls.
|The Paragon Davao
|Yellow
|Falling debris was observed at the exterior rear side.
|AC Premium
|Yellow
|Exterior debris was observed along the left-wing pathway.
|Palmetto Place – Building 2
|Yellow
|Falling debris was observed along portions of the hallways and walls.
|Palmetto Place – Building 3
|Yellow
|Falling debris was observed along portions of the hallways and walls.
|United Davao Specialist Hospital
|Yellow
|Damage was noted at the fire exit ramp and electrical building area.
|Madayaw Residences – A4
|Yellow
|Falling debris and a collapsed wall were observed in some portions.
|Madayaw Residences – B10
|Yellow
|Falling debris was observed in some portions.
|Madayaw Residences – A5
|Yellow
|Falling debris was observed in some portions.
|Coffee Bar – Gaisano Mall Toril
|Yellow
|Falling debris and ceiling collapse were observed in some portions.
|Gaisano Grand Citygate
|Yellow
|Ceiling panels partially collapsed on the 3rd floor and driveway area, facing Mandug Road.