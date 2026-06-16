Indian plunges 39 feet in Bukidnon as zip line snaps

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 16 June 2026) — A 25-year-old Indian tourist was injured after plunging more than 39 feet in Kitaotao, Bukidnon over the weekend when a zip line cable he was riding in a popular resort snapped due to “age and prolonged use.”

Zip line in another resort in Bukidnon, in the municipality of Manolo Fortich. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Major Joan Navarro, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office 10, said in a phone interview that the tourist received first aid at the German Doctors facility in Buda, Bukidnon, before being evacuated to a hospital in Davao City.

Police have withheld the tourist’s identity pending the notification of the Indian Embassy in Manila.

Navarro said the incident occurred on Sunday, June 14, at the Greek Hills Resort in Barangay Sinuda, Kitaotao, one of the upscale tourist destinations dotting the border of Bukidnon and Davao.

“We are investigating why the resort took two days to report the incident. We knew about the incident through Facebook post,” Navarro said.

She said their investigation revealed the zip line cable snapped just as the victim neared the end of the ride.

She added that investigators attributed the failure to the cable’s advanced age and prolonged use.

Mae Salvaña-Unchuan, regional director of Department of Tourism 10, told MindaNews that the local government of Kitaotao issued a cease-and-desist order against the owners and management of Greek Hills Resort on Tuesday.

Unchuan said the resort is not an accredited establishment of the DOT. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)