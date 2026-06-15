Hiker goes missing in Mt Kalatungan

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews/15 June 2026)— A massive search and rescue operation is underway in southern Bukidnon for a 31-year-old hiker who has gone missing while climbing the 9,450-foot Mt. Kalatungan, the country’s fifth-highest peak.

The Bukidnon Provincial Police Office has distributed high-alert flyers seeking information on the whereabouts of Alkharj Gomez Zamayla, 31, a resident of Valencia City, Bukidnon.

Zamayla is decribed as about five feet and seven inches (5’7″) tall and of slight build.

Alkharj Gomez Zamayla, 31 year old and a resident of Valencia City, Bukidnon, has gone missing while trekking in Mt Kalatungan in Bukidnon. He was last seen Friday, 12 June 2026. Photo supplied by Zamayla’s sister, Chola Zamayla-Biasca

He was last seen by two other hikers Friday, 12 June 2026, who he asked for water.

Police said Zamayla, an industrial safety officer, was climbing Mt. Kalatungan with a group of hikers before he became separated while traversing from Barangay Portulin to Barangay Mendis in Pangantucan town on June 12.

“He was last seen on June 12, 2026 between 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM near a river a few minutes before Camp 1,” the police report said.

Three search parties—organized by the Pangantucan local government, police, and local hikers—scaled Mt. Kalatungan over the weekend but returned empty-handed.

Zamayla’s sister, Chola Zamayla-Biasca, told MindaNews that a fourth search party deployed today, June 15, but also failed to find her brother.

“They sent a message that as of 3:20 p.m. today, June 15, they have not found my brother, but they will continue the search,” Biasca said.

She is hoping that a fifth search party, set to begin search operations on Tuesday, 16 June and equipped with drones, will find her brother alive. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)