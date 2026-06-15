Hiker goes missing in Mt Kalatungan

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews/15 June 2026)— A massive search and rescue operation is underway in southern Bukidnon for a 31-year-old hiker who has gone missing while climbing the 9,450-foot Mt. Kalatungan, the country’s fifth-highest peak.
The Bukidnon Provincial Police Office has distributed high-alert flyers seeking information on the whereabouts of Alkharj Gomez Zamayla, 31, a resident of Valencia City, Bukidnon.
Zamayla is decribed as about five feet and seven inches (5’7″) tall and of slight build.
He was last seen by two other hikers Friday, 12 June 2026, who he asked for water.
Police said Zamayla, an industrial safety officer, was climbing Mt. Kalatungan with a group of hikers before he became separated while traversing from Barangay Portulin to Barangay Mendis in Pangantucan town on June 12.
“He was last seen on June 12, 2026 between 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM near a river a few minutes before Camp 1,” the police report said.
Three search parties—organized by the Pangantucan local government, police, and local hikers—scaled Mt. Kalatungan over the weekend but returned empty-handed.
Zamayla’s sister, Chola Zamayla-Biasca, told MindaNews that a fourth search party deployed today, June 15, but also failed to find her brother.
“They sent a message that as of 3:20 p.m. today, June 15, they have not found my brother, but they will continue the search,” Biasca said.
She is hoping that a fifth search party, set to begin search operations on Tuesday, 16 June and equipped with drones, will find her brother alive. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)