Firm recycles waste in Iligan into fuel for cement production

The processing site of Mark Anthony Agsalud Integrated Waste Solution Corp. in Barangay Bonbonon, Iligan City. MindaNews photo taken June 25, 2026 by RICHEL UMEL

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 27 June 2026) – The city government has tapped a Quezon City-based company for the recycling of waste into fuel for use by two local cement factories, an official said.

In an interview on Thursday, Aldwyn Cabornay, Public Services Division chief of Iligan City said the Mark Anthony Agsalud Integrated Waste Solutions Corp. will process waste materials into so-called Refused Derived Fuel through recycling.

“The processing plant is within the 12-hectare Central Material Recovery and Composting Facility in the hinterland village of Bonbonon established during the administration of then city mayor Lawrence Ll. Cruz,” Cabornay said.

He said the processing facility only accepts segregated waste from households and commercial establishments.

“We will not accept unsegregated waste materials,” he said.

“The processed waste materials are being delivered to Holcim Cement Corporation and Republic Cement Corporation used for cement production. The recent delivery was June 25 for Republic Cement,” Cabornay added .

The official said the payment for the deliveries is an internal arrangement between the waste processing firm and the two cement companies.

Cabornay said the composting facility in Bonbonon has 60 to 70 job order personnel with specific assignments.

Melonie Pepito, a resident of Bonbonon who is among the seven women job order personnel said she earns P400 per eight-hour workday.

She works at the sorting area where hard objects are separated from the waste materials.

Mayor Frederick W. Siao said the processing facility has been of great help in reducing waste.

The local government is currently developing a landfill project in Barangay Pugaan that has been approved by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 10.

The city has acquired a total of 27 hectares of landfill area, although a portion of it is still under negotiation for road right of way, Saiben P. Mampao, Officer-in-Charge of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office, said in a phone interview on Friday. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)