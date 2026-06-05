FACT CHECK | Post on Davao subway deal with ‘Gensokyo governor’ is fabricated

A Facebook post from Kuyz TV claiming that Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte signed a railway contract with a supposed Japanese governor from “Gensokyo” is FAKE and based on fictional references.

The post, shared by Kuyz TV on May 2, 2026 11:53AM, says Duterte entered into an agreement with Yukari Yakumo for a feasibility study of the “historic Davao City subway.”

It has since gained 629 shares, 513 comments, and 6.7k reactions as of 2 p.m., June 5, 2026.

MindaNews fact-checked the post because it contained a viral claim involving a real public official and a purported government agreement that, if left unchecked, could mislead readers despite being clearly fictional.

No such agreement exists.

“Gensokyo,” cited in the post as a Japanese jurisdiction, is not a real place. It is a fictional setting from the Touhou Project, a shoot ’em up, bullet hell game developed by Jun’ya Ōta, known professionally as ZUN, a Japanese Video Developer known for the creation of the Touhou Project

Photo: Touhou Fandom

The supposed signatory, “Yukari Yakumo,” is likewise fictional. She is portrayed in the same series as a supernatural being or “youkai,” not a real-world public official. There are no records from Japanese government agencies or credible institutions identifying any official by that name

Yukari Yakumo, the youkai of boundaries.

The publication cited in the graphic, “BunBunMaru News,” is also part of the same fictional universe and does not operate as a legitimate news outlet.

A review of official channels, including government releases and credible news organizations, shows no announcement or confirmation of any agreement involving Davao City and a foreign entity for a subway feasibility study under the circumstances described in the post.

In 2014, the Davao City government signed a memorandum with South Korea’s Korea and Construction (KEC) for a Feasibility Study on a proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) system.

However, despite repeated announcements and push during Duterte’s presidency, the broader Mindanao Railway Project failed to materialize as planned and remained largely unrealized, hampered by persistent issues in funding, feasibility concerns, and implementation delays.

The image accompanying the claim was deliberately staged, featuring a real political figure with a person cosplaying as Yukari Yakumo.