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FACT CHECK | Not an edit: Senator Bong Go was once photographed giving shoes to members of the NPA

By  Fact Check

|  June 7, 2026 - 4:05 pm

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 June) — A photo posted on Facebook last April 26 of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go distributing shoes to members of the New People’s Army (NPA) is not AI-generated or edited.

Claims that the photo posted by Facebook user Jermz de Leon Libertarian is edited or AI-generated are FALSE and unfounded. 

The post has since garnered 758 reactions, 274 comments, and 58 shares as of 9 p.m. on June 6. 

MindaNews fact-checked this post to verify the authenticity of a widely circulated image and provide proper context after claims it was edited or AI-generated spread online.  

Go’s photo is authentic and was published by the Philippine Daily Inquirer on July 29, 2018. It was taken by PDI correspondent Arjoy Ceniza and captioned “Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s most trusted aide, gives shoes to rebels so they can ‘play basketball.’” 

There are several similar photos appearing in the now defunct Mindanao Daily Mirror.  

There is no evidence that the photo has been digitally altered or AI-generated. The image is consistent with documented coverage of an actual event that took place in Magpet, North Cotabato. 

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Some netizens reacted to the post by pointing out that the image appeared heavily edited.

Some remarked that the editing was very obvious and even joked that it was still incomplete or needed further refinement. Others echoed the same sentiment, saying that the alterations were noticeable and not well concealed, with one noting that the edits were clearly detectable.

Some questioned its authenticity, with one remarking “Ganda ng pagka edit” on April 26, 2:56 p.m., while another later commented “Ayusin mo pagkaedit. Gamitan mo ng ey ay” on April 26, 8:06 p.m. 

Ceniza himself confirmed the veracity of the photo.

In an online interview with MindaNews, Ceniza said he remembered the coverage vividly as a trip to Magpet in 2018. Several other journalists were with him then.12eb3aec 4d7c 4e18 8cd2 dc20044b7b1c

Screenshot from Philippine Daily Inquirer post. 

Cui had been held captive by the NPA for seven months. Bong Go attended the turnover as a representative of then-President Rodrigo Duterte, who could not be present. Duterte had been  fetching NPA captives while serving as mayor of Davao City for 22 years. Go, Duterte’s aide since 1998, often accompanied during the turnover of captives. 

In this photo taken in July 2018, Go accepted Cui’s release and expressed gratitude to the rebels. He also provided financial assistance to the freed officer and handed out two pairs of sneakers to NPA members, for recreational use like basketball. 

Go was Special Assistant to President Duterte then. He would resign a few months later — in October 2018 – to run for Senator in the 2019 polls. 

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. (Justine Paul Paraz / MindaNews)

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