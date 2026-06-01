FACT CHECK | Copy-paste claiming the Supreme Court blocked Sen. Bato dela Rosa’s ICC arrest is FALSE

DAVAO CITY — A copypasta (copy-and-paste) circulating on Facebook claiming that in a “landmark ruling,” the Supreme Court “officially stopped any attempt to arrest or surrender” Senator Bato Dela Rosa “to the ICC or any foreign authority,” is FALSE.
MindaNews fact-checked this as variations of the copypasta continues to make rounds on Facebook, carrying false information regarding political developments and judicial processes.
These copypastas appeared to have begun circulating widely on Facebook Thursday, May 28, particularly among pro-Duterte pages, groups, and online spaces.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a copypasta is “data (such as a block of text) that has been copied and spread widely online.”
The copypasta falsely attributes a quote to the Court but cites no decision, case number, official statement, or news report. Instead, it attempts to appeal to patriotism and sovereignty, portraying the supposed ruling as a “victory” over “foreign” interference despite offering no verifiable evidence that such a decision was made.
The circulating text seems to be an abridged version of a longer variant that was posted earlier and contains substantially the same claims and quotations. One of the earliest versions located by MindaNews was posted by Facebook user Glomerito Jimenez on May 27, 2026, at 9:35 p.m.
This longer version falsely attributes quotations and legal conclusions to a supposed Supreme Court justice: “The Court, through Justice Remigio Kommando, laid down the undeniable legal truth in no uncertain terms.”
“There is no domestic judicial process authorizing the arrest or surrender of Senator dela Rosa, … he is in danger of being immediately transported to a foreign tribunal without the safeguards of the Philippine Constitution,” this Kommando supposedly said,
There is no Remigio Kommando among the 15 Supreme Court justices.
Alexander Gesmundo is the Chief Justice and the 14 Associate Justices are Marvic Leonen, Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, Ramon Paul L. Hernando, Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, Henri Jean Paul B. Inting, Rodil V. Zalameda, Samuel H. Gaerlan, Ricardo R. Rosario, Jhosep Y. Lopez, Japar B. Dimaampao, Jose Midas P. Marquez, Antonio T. Kho, Jr., Maria Filomena D. Singh, and Raul B. Villanueva.
Moreover, Jimenez’s spiel contains several indicators of AI-generated text: from its excessive, often unnecessary em dashes, to its lists of threes, to its antithetons (“It’s not x; it’s y”).
A recent comparative study on human- versus AI-generated journalistic text revealed that text generated by Large Language Models (LLMs) “use a considerably larger amount of subordinate clauses.” According to another study, models regularly fall back on excessive em dashes to “connect” these “disparate clauses.”
Yet another study evaluated models like GPT-4o and Llama 3, revealing that their training orients them towards a “noun-heavy style” that uses “nominalizations at 1.5 to 2 times the rate of humans.” This constraint often manifests in lists of threes, where nouns are grouped into parallel triplets — such as “the ICC has no jurisdiction, no authority, no legal power whatsoever over the Philippines.”
MindaNews also found no Supreme Court decision, resolution, advisory, press release, or official statement containing the quotations attributed to the Court in the circulating post. There is no record of any ruling that matches the claims made in the copypasta.
As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)