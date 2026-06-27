EXPLAINER: What happens when coral reefs disappear?

Exposed corals are seen dying after the “coastal uplift” in Barangay Pangyan in Glan, Sarangani Province following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake last June 8, 2026. PHIVOLCS reported that the phenomenon, which raised the seafloor by about two meters and caused the retreat of the shoreline by 200 meters, is normal during strong earthquakes. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

MindaNews / 27 June 2026 – On June 8, 2026, a Magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Sarangani in Mindanao, killing and injuring several people not just in the province but also in other areas in the neighboring Davao Region.

In addition, the tremor caused a coastal uplift in the towns of Glan in Sarangani and Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental, exposing coral reefs near the shore. Exposed corals will die alongside their resident marine organisms such as coral fish and shells.

However, coastal uplifts due to geological events are not the biggest threats to coral reefs. A report published on forbes.com on February 24, 2020 said that over the next 20 years, scientists estimate about 70 to 90% of all coral reefs will disappear primarily as a result of warming ocean waters, ocean acidity, and pollution.

By 2100 there will be nearly zero suitable coral habitats remaining, eliminating nearly all living coral reef habitats, according to the same report.

What are coral reefs?

Coral reefs thrive in shallow, tropical waters created by huge colonies of organisms called coral polyps. Classified as animals, coral polyps – distant relatives of jellyfish and anemones – form both the hard and soft coral found in reefs. In short, a coral reef is a living creature.

As explained in an article on reef-world.org, “Hard coral forms when polyps take the calcium from the water and transform it into big skeletal, limestone structures. Think of these as the building blocks of coral reefs! Soft coral, on the other hand, is much more floaty, plant-like and, well, soft! This is the type of coral you’ll see colorfully swaying with the ocean current. They don’t have stony skeletons like the hard coral. Instead, they grow wood-like cores for support and they thrive in nutrient rich waters.”

Threats to coral reefs in the Philippines

The Philippine archipelago is located at the Northern corner of the Coral Triangle. Coral reefs in the Philippines account for 593 species of hard corals (IUCN, 2021). The most abundant type of reef is the fringing reef, which develops along the coastlines, although barrier reefs, atolls and patch reefs are also found in Philippine waters.

Stressors affecting the health of coral reefs include overfishing, pollution and unsustainable tourism practices. Put simply, coral reefs are vulnerable to human activity.

A research was conducted on the state of coral reefs in the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea in 2022. Among other findings, the study found that coral diversity there was “generally low… indicating the degraded state of these reefs.”

“The primary factors contributing to the observed decline in coral cover and diversity appear

to be a combination of natural and human-induced stressors. The presence of dead corals, rubble, and the reported occurrence of blast fishing suggests ongoing destructive practices that threaten reef resilience,” according to the study.

Another study made in 2021 notes: “Coral reefs in the Philippines are primarily threatened by overfishing and destructive fishing practices. Coastal development and watershed-based pollution, which lead to siltation, also represent an additional source of anthropic pressure for coral reefs. In terms of natural threats, coral reefs in the Philippines are also subject to thermal stress and coral bleaching. In addition, the country is located in the typhoon belt, and cyclonic storms are frequent in the area.”

What happens if coral reefs are lost?

As shown by the studies cited above, the threats to coral reefs are real. Below are some of the effects once they are damaged or lost:

Loss of habitat for marine life

Known as the “rainforests of the sea,” coral reefs provide habitat for over one million species despite covering less than 1% of the ocean. They provide food, shelter and the spawning grounds needed for their species’ survival. Their loss will mean the disappearance of many fish, turtles and other creatures.

Collapse of coastal fishing industries

The disappearance of coral reefs will affect around one billion people who depend on them for food and livelihood. It will also mean a shortage of seafood supply that would put pressure on land-based food production to make up for the shortfall.

In the Philippines the fisheries sector is an important component of the economy, providing food, revenue, and employment. It directly or indirectly employs 2.29 million people in capture, aquaculture, fish processing, packaging, and transportation (BFAR, 2024). Although the gross domestic product (GDP) contribution in fishing was not directly reported, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors collectively contributed 8.6 % to the country’s GDP in 2023 (PSA, 2024).

Coastal tourism economies would shrink

Coral reefs attract tourists to over 100 countries and territories worldwide, generating around $36 billion in revenue per year, according to a 2017 study. Without those colorful reefs to visit, tourist arrivals would drastically decrease. This would mean an impact on local businesses like restaurants, hotels, vendors, tour guides, and other sectors that depend on tourism.

Less oxygen

On land it’s the trees that play a major role in producing oxygen in the atmosphere. The oceans, however, produce around 50-80% of oxygen on the planet through plankton and other photosynthesizing bacteria. In turn, this oxygen is consumed by marine life and by humans too in the air we breathe. This means a healthy atmosphere needs a healthy ocean, and a healthy ocean needs healthy coral reefs. (Research by H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)

References:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/trevornace/2020/02/24/70-90-percent-of-coral-reefs-will-disappear-over-the-next-20-years-scientists-say

https://reef-world.org/blog/no-coral-reefs

https://www.nfrdi.da.gov.ph/tpjf/etc/Coral%20Reef%20Habitat%20and%20Associated%20Reef%20Fishes%20in%20the%20Kalayaan%20Island%20Group%20West%20Philippine%20Sea.pdf

https://icriforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/GCRMN_Status_of_Coral_Reef_Monitoring_-_An_Assessment_of_Methods_and_Data_at_the_National_Level_-_WEB.pdf

https://www.seafdec.org/fisheries-country-profile-philippines

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0308597X17300635

https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/why-care-about-ocean.html