European diplomats eye deeper partnerships with Mindanao through education, labor

Finnish Ambassador to the Philippines Saija Nurminen speaks during the “Breaking Barriers: Diplomatic and Dabawenya Leaders Shaping the Future” forum at Holy Cross of Davao College on June 24. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 June 2026) — Mindanao could see expanded international cooperation in education, labor mobility, trade, and disaster resilience as European diplomats signaled growing interest in strengthening partnerships with the region beyond its long-standing role in peacebuilding.

The “Breaking Barriers: Diplomatic and Dabawenya Leaders Shaping the Future” forum, organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and held at Holy Cross of Davao College on Wednesday, June 24, brought together diplomats, business leaders, and members of the local community to discuss international cooperation, highlighting opportunities for Mindanao’s continued engagement with global partners, as well as women’s leadership and diplomacy.

Finnish Ambassador to the Philippines Saija Nurminen said Finland has begun exploratory discussions with universities in Davao as part of efforts to establish educational partnerships between the two countries.

“[The] education sector is something that Finland has a lot of expertise on,” said Nurminen, “and is something that the Philippines are very interested in.”

“That is something that we are looking into — how to build cooperation between educational institutions between the countries,” she continued.

While these educational partnerships are yet to formally commence, according to Nurminen, a delegation of education experts have begun talks with local universities.

“We are really starting to figure out how to cooperate, be it visiting professors or exchange programs,” Nurminen said, adding that similar discussions are simultaneously taking place in Cebu and Manila.

“The journey is beginning, but we are really in the first steps of it at the moment,” she said.

Nurminen added that, alongside education, one other sector Finland hopes to expand is labor mobility — an area where the Nordic country is looking to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines.

While there are no Mindanao-specific labor programs yet, she said future recruitment activities outside Metro Manila are being considered.

“We are looking into Filipino workers,” said Nurminen.

“We’ve had one job fair in November in Manila, and the plan is in the future to also have similar job fairs in other parts of the Philippines,” she said. “I wouldn’t see it [as] totally impossible that there would one day also be a job fair in Davao.”

Nurminen said Finland and the Philippines are also looking to deepen economic ties as negotiations continue for a European Union-Philippines Free Trade Agreement, which she said could open more opportunities for Philippine agricultural exports.

She noted that Mindanao’s agricultural sector stands to benefit from expanded market access, citing fruits as one of the products European consumers are interested in.

Beyond trade, Nurminen said Finland, through the European Union, continues to support peacebuilding efforts in the Bangsamoro region, with the long-term goal of creating greater growth and prosperity across Mindanao.

She also acknowledged the vulnerability of Mindanao to disasters, following the recent earthquake, saying Finnish companies with expertise in environmental technology and disaster risk management are exploring opportunities in the Philippine market, although no bilateral programs have yet been established.

The forum, organized in observance of the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, also highlighted the role of women in advancing peace, governance and community development.

Belgian Ambassador to the Philippines Vladislava Iordanova said Mindanao’s women leaders are already contributing beyond the region.

“I have been inspired by the women in Mindanao that I have met on several occasions,” she said. “Your resilience, your innovation, and your deep commitment to your communities are very strong. Dabawenya leaders are shaping not only this region, but also contributing to the global conversation on peace, governance, and development.”

Nurminen, meanwhile, encouraged young women aspiring to leadership roles to believe in themselves and pursue opportunities even if the path is not always straightforward.

“There might be different ways. It’s not always a direct route to the goal,” she said. “Be willing to work for what you want and hopefully the rest will follow.” (Bea Gatmaytan/MindaNews)