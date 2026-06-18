Davao Occidental suspends all tourism-related activities

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 June 2026) — The provincial government of Davao Occidental, which was among the most damaged due to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8, has ordered the temporary suspension of all tourism-related activities.

A scenic coastal road in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental. MindaNews file photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

The executive order, posted on the province’s official Facebook page, was signed by Gov. Franklin Bautista on June 17.

Executive Order No. 28 effectively suspends all tourism-related activities, events, and programs within the Province of Davao Occidental effective immediately and until further notice.

The suspension covers all tourism activities — including diving, snorkeling, island hopping and marine tours, watersports, and outdoor pursuits like mountain climbing, hiking and camping — as well as any other activities deemed restricted by local authorities.

“All tourism-related events organized, sponsored, endorsed, supported or facilitated by the Provincial Government of Davao Occidental, the Provincial Tourism Office, Municipal Tourism Offices, and their partner organizations are hereby suspended, postponed, or cancelled until safety conditions permit their conduct,” the executive order said.

It added that the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) assessed the situation and recommended the declaration of a state of calamity to facilitate immediate response, relief, rehabilitation, and recovery measures.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan, through Resolution No. 45 series of 2026, declared the entire province under a state of calamity on June 9.

“The Provincial Government recognizes the necessity of ensuring the safety and welfare of residents, visitors, tourists, tourism workers, and stakeholders while damage assessments and safety inspections are being conducted,” Bautista said.

“There is a need to temporarily suspend tourism-related activities and events to prevent exposure to potential hazards arising from aftershocks, structural damage, geological risks, and disaster-related threats,” he added.

Bautista also ordered the temporary closure of “hazardous tourism sites and facilities,” such as attractions, destinations, beach resorts, dive sites, mountain trails and peaks, tourism facilities and other tourism establishments pending inspection, assessment, and clearance by authorities.

The governor also tasked the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), in coordination with the Provincial Tourism Office, Municipal Tourism Offices, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMOs), Provincial and Municipal Engineering Offices, and other concerned agencies to conduct safety inspections, hazard assessments and damage evaluations of the said sites. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)