Cotabato Mayor Matabalao leaves UBJP to join Bangsamoro Federalist Party

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 13 June 2026) — Mayor Mohammad Ali “Bruce” Matabalao has left the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), which was organized by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), to join the newly created Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP).

Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad “Bruce” Matabalao (center, wearing white) and partymates take oath as members of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party on Thursday (11 June 2026). Beside him is Member of Parliament Naguib Sinarimbo. Photo courtesy of Kutangbato News

Half of the members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod and several barangay officials joined him in pledging allegiance to the BFP.

Matabalao and company joined Vice Mayor Johair Madag, who earlier joined BFP.

BFP, which was organized only last March, is supporting the bid of Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy” Macacua as district representative of Maguindanao del Norte and Cotabato City. Macacua is running as independent candidate.

Matabalao sent his resignation to the UBJP hierarchy on June 10. On June 11th, he officially announced his resignation and took oath for BFP, where he is now the latter’s first vice president.

Addressing his constituents and the media, Matabalao emphasized that his decision was not made hastily. He said he spent months reflecting and consulting with his family and political advisors before choosing to align with the BFP.

“I chose the path that I sincerely believe is best for the future of Cotabato City and our people,” the mayor said. He clarified that his move was not an act of betrayal against his former party, but a strategic step aimed at strengthening the regional development agenda.

Responding to critics who accused him of “walang utang na loob” to the UBJP, Matabalao said: “True gratitude is not measured by the length of one’s stay in a party, but by how the trust granted was used to deliver honest and excellent service to the people.

He also addressed rumors that he switched for monetary gains. “There is no truth to the claims of money changing hands… I have a city to protect, and this is for the best interest of our beloved Cotabateños,” Matabalao stressed.

Matabalao said he retains his respect and appreciation for the party he was once affiliated with, and stated that he holds no grudges against anyone.

Member of Parliament Naguib Sinarimbo (left) and Mayor Bruce Matabalao shake hands, signaling an end to their political feud, brokered by Interior Minister Jordan Bayam. Photo courtesy of Kutangbato News

“If it weren’t for the UBJP, I would not have been given the opportunity to become the mayor of Cotabato City,” he said.

Matabalao first won his mayoralty bid in 2022 with the strong backing of the UBJP. He defeated the incumbent mayor at that time, Mayor Cynthia Guiani.

In 2025, Matabalao’s UBJP won by a landslide, prevailing over the rival party, Serbisyong Inklusibo-Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP). The latter was led by his former vice mayor, Joharie Butch Abu, also son of the late Ghazali Jaafar (real name: Hajji Salik B. Abu). UBJP at that time won all elective posts in the city, from the mayor down to the 10 Sangguniang Panlungsod members.

During Matabalao’s oath taking for BFP, he shook hands with Member of Parliament Naguib Sinarimbo, the Deputy Floor Leader and former interior and local government minister, as a gesture of extending an olive branch. The two used to be allies in UBJP, turned political foes when they clashed parties in 2025. Sinarimbo, who is now BFP spokesperson, was then the SIAP lead organizer in Cotabato City against UBJP.

The MILF-UBJP has not yet issued any statement regarding the decision of Matabalao. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)