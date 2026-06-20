Coastal uplift in Sarangani destroys P70B in marine resources

GLAN, Sarangani (MindaNews / 20 June 2026) – The damage to marine resources caused by the coastal uplift in barangays along Sarangani Bay after the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8 has been estimated to have reached P70 billion so far, an environment official said.

How the coastline of Barangay Pangyan, Glan, Sarangani looks like after the coastal uplift caused by the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8, 2026. MindaNews photo taken on June 19, 2026 by YAS OCAMPO

In an interview with MindaNews on Friday, Cirilo A. Lagnason Jr., Protected Area Superintendent of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape, said the figure is based on an initial assessment in five barangays so far.

These barangays were identified as Batulaki, San Jose, Pangyan, Burias, and Small Margus, all in Glan.

He said the figure could still increase as there are more barangays along the bay where an assessment still needs to be done.

DENR-12 has installed a signage prohibiting entry to the coastal uplift area in Barangay Pangyan, Glan, Sarangani. MindaNews photo taken on June 19, 2026 by GREGORIO BUENO

Lagnason heads the Protected Area Management Office of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape, an agency under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources XII.

The official added that dead corals will slowly turn into sand.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sand forms from rocks and corals over thousands and even millions of years.

The coastal uplift has exposed wide stretches of coral reefs and seagrass beds, which have started dying alongside their resident organisms such as fishes and shells.

In a field discussion, environment personnel said the assessment covered key coastal habitats such as coral reefs and seagrass beds, which serve as feeding grounds and common habitats for protected marine species, including dugongs (sea cows) and sea turtles.

“So coral and seagrass, may evaluation kasi tayo. So we computed at more than 70 billion,” Lagnason said.

According to the official, the affected area that they have assessed so far has reached 340 hectares.

He said the damage poses a serious threat to protected species because some of their habitats and feeding grounds have been exposed or disturbed.

“Threat talaga siya, kasi yung mga habitat, yung mga common grounds, feeding grounds ng mga dugong,” he said.

He added that turtles may also find it difficult to go back to their nests, with the coastline significantly changed.

He said that the turtles may have to travel farther than before to reach suitable nesting areas.

The assessment of the five barangays have been validated for the initial post-impact update and action planning.

Lagnason said other barangays may also show visible impacts based on maps, but these still need validation and further biological assessment.

He said there will be a meeting on Tuesday to consolidate actions to assist affected fisherfolk and tourism players.

He said they would release a QR code-linked initial report to address concerns from affected communities and stakeholders.

“We will try to endeavor sa Tuesday after we have clearance with the central office,” the official said.

Further biological assessment is expected to determine the full extent of damage to coral reefs, seagrass beds, and habitats of protected marine species in the affected coastal areas, he said.

Lagnason and other environment officials were at the seawall area in Barangay Pangyan on Friday to monitor the signages they put up prohibiting access to the coastal uplift area.

Bantay Dagat personnel have been assigned to monitor areas with coastal uplifts. (Yas Ocampo/MindaNews)