Bateronia’s reminder to his brother Rhenz: “study well so we can help our parents” 

TALACOGON, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 17 June) – Fourteen-year old Rhenz “RB” Baterbonia was practising basketball late afternoon of June 8 in the dormitory in Davao City where he and his Kuya Bobet (Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia) shared a room for two years, when the wife of the dorm owner called on him.

“Gitawag ko niya. Nihilak sya. Gigakos ko niya. Ana dayon kalit nga patay na daw lagi si Kuya. Imong kuya wala na. Ingon ana ko, ngano, ngano? Patay na imong Kuya. Ngano,ngano. Ingon sya nalumos daw. Nihilak dayon ko ato,” (She called me. She was crying. She hugged me. And told me my Kuya is dead. ‘Your Kuya is gone.’ I said, why, why? ‘Your Kuya is dead.’ Why, why? She said he reportedly drowned. I cried), Rhenz told MindaNews Tuesday afternnon at the wake for his Kuya Bobet at the municipal gym here.

He recalled crying for about 30 minutes before calling a relative in Talaingod to check if his parents already knew, before calling them. Between Davao City and Talacogon, they shared the grief and the many questions while crying.

Rhenz “RB” Baterbonia talks about his Kuya Bobet’s constant reminders to study well so they can help their parents on Tuesday afternoon, June 16, in Talacogon, Agustin del SUr. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Shortly after, he looked for Coach Jess Evangelio, his Kuya’s coach, and found him in a tryout.

“Nigakos ko sa iya. Naghinilakay mi” (I hugged him. We both cried).

Rhenz studied Grade 7 and 8 at the Davao City High School, as a scholar. He is an incoming Grade 9 student. Fr. Karel San Juan, President of the Ateneo de Davao University last week announced it was providing scholarships for Bobet’s six siblings.



Rhenz, according to Coach Jess, was actually the reason why Bobet joined the ADDU-SHS.

ADDU-SHS was 30th to recruit Baterbonia



Coach Jess, whom San Juan asked to speak about Bobet after the mass on Sunday, the last day of Bobet’s three-day wake at the ADDU Senior High School’s Christ the King Chapel, narrated that when he approached Bobet’s coach if they could invite him to be part of the ADDU’s Blue Knights team, the coach replied that ADDU was the 30th school recruiting Bobet.

“Twenty-nine schools, 29 universities ang ga-recruit kay Bobet. Di lang dito sa Davao, kundi sa Manila,” Coach Jess said.

He said the 29 offered better opportunities, a bigger allowance but the deciding factor for Bobet why he chose ADDU for Senior High (2024 to 2026) was because of Rhenz. Bobet said yes if Rhenz were to be a scholar, too.

Rhenz Baterbonia carries tarpaulin bearing photos of his Kuna Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia during the final blessing of his brother’s remains at the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School covered courts on June 15, before departing for Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, his hometown. ADDU President Karel San Juan gave the blessings during the sendoff at the courts that will be named after Rhenz’ brother, Rene. Photo courtesy of Ateneo de Davao University

“Si RB (Rhenz’ nickname) ang rason nganong naadto sa atoa si Bobet. Mas gipili niya mas safety, mas secure iyang manghod, kumpara sa laki ng mga offers sa Manila na mas daghag opportunity, mas daghag kwarta na i-offer” (RB was the reason why Bobet said yes to ADDU. He opted for safety, for a more secure future for his brother, compared with the huge offers from Manila universities that could have provided him more opportunities, more money),” Coach Jess aid.



It was hard work for Bobet in the next two years with daily practice, sometimes even seven days a week.

“Family-oriented”

“Family-oriented,” was how Jess described Bobet who arrived on June 4 at the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) campus where he would be an incoming freshman and newly-recruited member of the ADMU’s Blue Eagles basketball team.

The coach recalls how Bobet told him that day that he would not go home for five years to earn enough so that he could “ahon” (lift) his family out of poverty.

Bobet’s parents sell fish in the market.

Residents of Mawab, Davao de Oro bid adieu to Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia Monday afternoon (15 June 2026) as the funeral convoy passes by the municipality on its way to his hometown in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Bobet also told him he would do well in ADMU “kay para maka-demand siya sa Ateneo de Manila na mapaskwela niya iyang mga igsoon” (so he can demand from Ateneo to also make his siblings scholars).

Rhenz recalls seeing his brother on June 3, the day before he left for Manila. Their mother, Rovelyn, sent him off at the Davao International Airport on June 4 but Rhenz was not able to join her.

He said their conversations on June 3 were just “gara-gara” (nothing serious).

But Rhenz said that usually, his Kuya would always remind him when they are in their room, to study well.

“Ana sya, ‘pagtarong gyud ug eskwela. Ayaw gara-gara para makaluwas ta sa kalisod. Atong papa mama tigulang na sila. Ipatilaw pud nato kang mama ug papa unsay wala nila natilawan tung bata pa sila’” (He would say, ‘study well. Don’t treat it as a joke so we can alleviate ourselves from poverty. Our Papa and Mama are already old. Let us let them experience what they have not experienced when they were younger). (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)