Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Macacua on ‘indefinite suspension’ as BIAF chief of staff

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 5 June 2026) – The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Central Committee has placed on indefinite suspension Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua as chief of staff of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF).

Newly appointed BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua speaks before reporters during a press conference during his first day in office at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City on Thursday (20 March 2025). MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In a four-page resolution released on May 3 in Davao City, the MILF leadership claimed Macacua violated BIAF General Order No. 1 by making declarations and decisions “inconsistent with the political line and collective decisions of the MILF leadership”.

“The Central Committee cited clear acts of “defiance and insubordination” against it, the resolution said.

The former rebel group said the disciplinary action stemmed from a series of political maneuvers beginning in early 2025.

The resolution stated that the Government of the Philippines replaced long-time MILF Chairman Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim with Macacua as Interim Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) without consulting the Central Committee.

Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim (left) and Mohagher Iqbal speak to the media on Monday, 23 September 2024, at Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte. MIndaNews file photo

It alleged that Macacua sidelined nominee lists legally mandated by the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Instead of appointing 41 core MILF nominees to regional positions, Macacua stands accused of unilaterally selecting his own allies and systematically removing MILF loyalists from key BARMM posts despite direct orders against it.

“Please be reminded that as Interim Chief Minister, this decision is not solely yours to make… you have the duty to consult the MILF on major decisions affecting the affairs of the BARMM,” the resolution said.

It said such decisions must be preceded by a mandatory consultation with the MILF as lead in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and pursuant to Article XVI, Section 2 of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

“As Interim Chief Minister, you have the duty to consult the MILF on major decisions affecting the affairs of the BARMM especially on policy directions and appointments,” it added.

The Central Committee stated that Macacua’s acts include conduct, decisions, and declarations deemed inconsistent with the political line and collective decisions of the MILF leadership, and he has chosen to act in a manner inconsistent with the obligations, loyalty, and principles required of a BIAF chief of staff.

Ebrahim, as BIAF commander-in-chief, will temporarily assume the position of chief of staff until the group finds a replacement for Macacua.

The Central Committee has called upon all commanders, officers, members, and supporters of the MILF and the BIAF to respect and uphold the resolution, maintain unity and discipline, and continue performing their respective duties in accordance with the directives of the leadership.

In response, Macacua said his suspension was triggered by his decision to run as an independent candidate in the 3rd parliamentary district of Maguindanao del Norte and his denial of “the request of our Chairman not to remove Brother Iqbal as Minister of the MBHTE (Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education).”

Iqbal is Mohagher Iqbal, who was sacked by Macacua over an audit finding by the Commission on Audit involving P2.2 billion in transactions by MBHTE that allegedly violated processes and standards set by the Government Procurement Reform Act

“The election is still far off, and my leadership for all of Bangsamoro as Chief Minister must remain fair. I am avoiding being biased toward other Bangsamoro people who are scattered across different political parties,” Macacua said, explaining his decision to run as an independent.

Macacua also denied rumors that he had already secretly accepted official backing by a political party.

“As for what they are saying that a CONA (Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance) has already been issued, I just want to be clear that I have not received anything of the sort. So, Allah is my witness,” he said, adding that he intends to provide a more exhaustive explanation on the matter soon.

“There is happiness and there is sadness. For my part, I am among those who are happy because, somehow, our responsibilities have been reduced. In truth, it is very difficult to simultaneously serve as the Chief Minister of the government and the Chief of Staff of a military organization,” he said.

Macacua’s camp said the suspension came after his leadership vowed to hasten institutional reforms, target unfinished infrastructure projects, and root out what he called systemic corruption within the regional government.

“Let us continue the fight against manipulation and nepotism, especially against the graft and corruption that was started by our dear Chairman Murad. Let us go after the people who do not finish their projects, whether it is housing, roads, or other projects. If we need to file cases, let us file cases,” he stated. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)