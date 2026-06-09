At least 11 dead, 4 missing, 142 injured in quake-stricken GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 08 June 2026) — The City Council here has declared a state of calamity following a Magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit many portions of Mindanao, leaving at least 11 dead, four missing and 142 injured as of 4 p.m., the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported to Cabinet officials led by Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon.

The quake registered Intensity 7 in General Santos, caused destruction of several structures, power outage and in some parts, interruption of water service. Classes and work in government and private agencies were suspended, malls closed as well as restaurants and other business establishments. A number of gasoline stations also closed.

A Jollibee branch at the RD Plaza Building along Pendatun Avenue, General Santos City after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off Maasim, Sarangani Monday morning, 8 June 2026. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The CDRRMO, in a status report to the City Council, said the call to declare a state of calamity is supported by data that the affected population already exceeds more than 15%.

Gensan Vice Mayor Jose Edmar Yumang told MindaNews that the local government here will be making its assessment on government buildings within 24 hours.

Earlier on Monday, Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao requested Vice Mayor to convene a special session of the city council to officially declare the city under a state of calamity.

Local officials here said the injured were treated in the barangays by the Rural Health Units.

The CDRRMO also identified four hotels, five schools, two churches, three food chains, and at least eight government structures damaged.

Yumang said they will find out on Tuesday how much the city will have to shell out from the city’s quick response funds.

MindaNews obtained initial reports from emergency personnel, a status board at the meeting site at the Incident Command Post, and notes being read out by city officials.

Among those killed was found in a collapsed structure in Savemore Calumpang. Firefighters said they extricated one dead body there, while another was reported injured. Emergency responders were still verifying the status of two others.

Responders likewise responded to a 9:15 a.m. collapsed structure incident at the KCC Mall/Veranza Mall Entrance. The mall’s medical team found two dead inside the KCC Supermarket.

At 9:20 a.m., the Philippine Coast Guard rescued seven individuals who were reported missing at sea. One was declared dead on arrival. Two remain missing.

There was a reported landslide at the Kulang Elementary School at 9:56 a.m.. Another structure collapsed in Felomina, where one was reported dead, while two others were still missing as of 4 in the afternoon.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) also announced that landing and takeoff operations at the General Santos Airport have been limited to government, military, and humanitarian flights following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

A Notice to Airmen is in effect from 3 p.m. Monday, 8 June, to 6 p.m. on 11 June 2026, CAAP said in an advisory.

CAAP had earlier announced the cancellation of 17 flights to and from General Santos Airport with Cebu Pacific canceling 11 flights, followed by Philippine Airlines (PAL) Express with four flights, and PAL with two flights.

MindaNews went around the city and found several structures destroyed by the quake: a Jollibee branch, a McDonald’s Branch. the Notre Dame of Dadiangas University Integrated Basic Education Department. Fortunately, classes in the private school open next week. June 8 is the first day of classes in public schools.

The city’s SM branch was also heavily damaged. The quake left hollow blocks exposed from the upper levels of the structure. On the ground, there were at least three parked blue tricycles that were crushed by the debris.

The General Santos City Council in an emergency session meets under a tent at the Incident Command post to declare a state of calamity Monday afternoon, 8 June 2026. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

Across the street, an STI school and a seafood restaurant also appeared to sustain damage, the sidewalk strewn with debris.

Along the national highway, a Hino showroom was forced to move its trucks outside as glass broke inside the property.

Chicken Hauz, along JP Laurel corner Roxas Sts., also buckled to the ground, while nearby the Green City Inn also suffered damaged glass. Staff at the area said one of the guests had to be rescued after being stuck in the elevator during the quakes.

Agripino Dacera, head of the CDRRMO said power was cut off in most of General Santos, as an emergency measure, but power had yet to be restored as of 4 p.m.

Dacera said roads and bridges were all passable. The CDRRMO also recorded the following number of injuries: five in Calumpang, 15 in Tumbler, 15 in Lagao, four in Tinagacan, 18 in Apopong, 25 in Baluan, 10 in Fatima, 40 in San Isidro, four in Labangal, and two in West. The location of four others was not indicated.

Secretary Dizon was accompanied by Health Secretary Ted Herbosa,and Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)