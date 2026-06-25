Adili finally home in Nigeria

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 June 2026) — Ateneo Blue Eagles player Divine Adili is finally home in Lagos, Nigeria, 17 days after he and new recruit Rene Clert Baterbonia of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur drowned during a “team building” activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Photo from the Ateneo de Manila website.

“We are grateful to share that Divine Adili has safely returned home to Nigeria, where he was received by his family upon his arrival in Lagos,” the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) announced on its social media page at 12:35 p.m. on Thursday.

What time it arrived in the Lagos airport and where his family is, the ADMU announcement did not say.

“Our University representative, Fr Sigmund ‘Munching’ de Guzman SJ accompanied Divine throughout his journey home and later traveled to be with the Adili family as they received their son,” it said.

It added that Divine’s parents “expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Ateneo community and to all who helped bring him home with dignity and care.”

ADMU also thanked the Nigerian Embassy in Manila, “whose Consul provided invaluable support throughout Divine’s repatriation, helping ensure his safe and dignified journey home.”



In an earlier announcement, it said Fr. De Guzman, the University Chaplain, and a representative from the Nigerian Embassy in Manila, accompanied Adili on the flight home. No details were provided on the flight schedule except that it was expected to leave Monday afternoon.

“As we continue to mourn the loss of Divine and Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia, we remain united in prayer for their families, teammates, and all who loved them,” it said.



On Wednesday, at 3:15 p.m., the ADMU reported that the flight from Manila “safely arrived in the United Arab Emirates and are awaiting the final leg of their journey to Lagos, where he will be received by representatives of Ateneo de Manila University, the Jesuits in Nigeria, and the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs before being reunited with his family and loved ones.”



ADMU has been heavily criticized, including by its own community, on the silence and lack of transparency that left the Baterbonia and Adili families wondering how their sons ended up dead.



Several investigations by different government agencies are ongoing. The ADMU had earlier announced an independent panel was conducting a fact-finding on what happened in Dipaculao on June 8. There has been no update on this.

“Ayaw gayud sila pakatulga”





At the funeral of her son on Wednesday morning in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, Rovelyn Baterbonia cried for truth and justice.

“Ayaw gayud pakatulga bisan dili sila mutug-an sa tinuod. Gikan sa coach, staff, tanang member ‘nak, ayaw baya gyud pakatulga, ayaw, ayaw gayud” (Do not let them sleep even if they don’t tell the truth. From the coach, staff, all the members, son, never let them sleep. Never. Never), Rovelyn said as she assured her son she will do everything “para makab-ot ko kung unsa gyud tinuod sa kamatayon mo” (I assure you … so I can get to the truth about your death.).

“’nak Ayaw gayud sila pakatulga. Gikan sa staff, coach, player, ayaw gayud pakatulga, ayaw gayud pakatulga… Jersey ilahang gihatag nako, walay pasaylo. Tungod ba kay pobre kita, dili sila mangayog pasaylo kanato?” (Son, do not let them sleep. From the staff, coach, player, never let them sleep, never let them sleep… They gave me a jersey, but did not seek forgiveness. Because we are poor, they will not ask forgiveness from us?).

“We are truly, deeply sorry”



The Philippine Star in its June 10 report said Rovelyn told a press conference that ADMU officials personally apologized to her at Arlington Memorial Homes in Quezon City.



The report quoted her as saying, “Umiyak ako kasi sinabi nila na aksidente lang daw, and then humingi rin sila ng sorry sa akin pero ‘yun sabi ko hindi maibabalik (ng) sorry (‘yung) anak ko. Hindi na mabubuhay ‘yung anak ko sa sorry n’yo,” (I cried because they said it was an accident, and then they said sorry to me but your sorry cannot bring me back my son. My son won’t live anymore even if you say sorry).

ADMU President Fr. Roberto Yap publicly extended his apologies to the families of Bobet and Adili in a press conference on June 15, exactly a week after their death.

“To the families of Rene and Divine, we see you, we hear you, we acknowledge the unbearable pain of your mourning. We know that the grief you carry right now is compounded by an anger that is entirely natural, justified, and deeply human. On behalf of Ateneo de Manila University, I am here to say, simply and directly, we are truly, deeply sorry,” Yap said.

“We apologize unreservedly to the families and to our entire community for the agonizing pain of this tragedy. Two young men entrusted to our care did not return home, and that fact breaks our hearts. No explanation, context, or words can undo that loss,” he said.

40 days of Mourning

On June 22, exactly two weeks after their death, Yap issued Memorandum U2627-008 urging the entire University community to “join me in observing the 40-Day Period of Mourning, which began on 8 June 2026 and will conclude on 17 July 2026.”

The memo said within that period of mourning, “we shall fly the Ateneo flag at half-mast, offer the daily Masses at the College Chapel for Rene and Divine, retain the black cloth on our campus fences, temper celebratory announcements and activities where possible, and adjust the LuxID (Lux in Domino) Electronic Billboard messaging accordingly.”



He urged the University’s academic units and administrative offices to “hold other appropriate Catholic and University rituals of mourning.”

“As we observe this communal period of mourning, let us commend the souls of Rene and Divine to our Lord and accompany them with our fervent prayers. May the mercy of God through the intercession of our Blessed Virgin Mary sustain their bereaved families and friends and grant peace and eternal rest to Rene and Divine,” Yap said. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)