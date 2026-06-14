ADDU names SHS covered courts after Rene ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 June) – Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia will forever live in the Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU). The covered courts of the Senior High School will henceforth be named RBBCC for “Rene Bobet Baterbonia Covered Courts,” Fr. Karel San Juan, Ateneo de Davao University President, announced at the end of the mass Sunday night.

San Juan noted that even if it were Bobet’s last night inside the campus, the Gentle Giant, Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player in 2025, and member of the ADDU SHS Class 2026, will forever be remembered, his name memorialized in the covered courts where he practiced and played basketball.

“We will keep Bobet alive by living out his dreams for his family,” he said. The night before, San Juan announced the university was providing scholarships for Bobet’s six siblings to fulfill his “pangandoy”dream for his family.

He also thanked those who sent financial support for the family. He said he has reported to Bobet’s mother, Rovelyn, an update on the donations received.

Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia, Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School Class of 2026. Photo from Coach Jess Evangelio’s social media page

Aside from “pangandoy,” San Juan spoke of “handumanan” (memory).

“Ugma, mag goodbye tayo sandali dahil sabik na sabik na, excited na excited na ang Bobet Baterbonia country ng Agsur o buong probinsya ng Agusan, sabik na sabik na, ready na sila i-welcome ang kanilang hero, ang kanilang Blue Knight (Tomorrow, we will bid him goodbye briefly because Baterbonia country or Agusan del Sur is very excited to welcome their hero, their Blue Knight, home).

“Pero, mananatiling buhay sa atin si Bobet dahil nga dito sa ating ginagawang pag-alala at pangandoy ni Bobet sa kanyang pamilya” (But Bobet will continue to live in us because we will remember him and help him fulfill his dreams for his family), he said.

The university president, whom Bobet visited at the Jesuit Residence of the Ateneo de Manila University on June 6, wants Bobet’s parents to still visit ADDU, where a younger brother, RB, is also a scholar.



The five other siblings of Bobet will also be ADDU scholars.

San Juan said the ADDU-SHS in Bangkal is the most beautiful among the university’s three campuses in Davao: Jacinto, Matina and Bangkal. He mentioned the chapel where Bobet prayed and where his wake was held Friday to Sunday, and the covered courts where he played basketball and where their graduation was held.

He said he has spoken with the chair of the Board of Trustees of the ADDU, Benjie Lizada, and proposed that that they approve the naming of the Covered Courts into RBBCC for Rene Bobet Baterbonia Covered Courts.

There, he said, Bobet’s photographs will also be displayed “at forever namin maalala si (and forever we will remember) Bobet Baterbonia sa pamagitan ng (through the) Covered Courts.”

Baterbonia’s coach at the ADDU Blue Knights, Jess Evangelio, said naming the covered courts after Bobet is an “an incredible and meaningful tribute to a young man who inspired so many people through his humility, hard work, faith, and love for his family.”

Mementos of Rene Clert Baterbonia are on display at the AdDU Senior High School campus in Bangkal, Davao City where his remains were brought for public viewing from June 12-14. Photo from the Facebook page of AdDU President Fr. Karel San Juan

“Rene dreamed big despite having very little. He carried the pride of his family, his community, and Ateneo de Davao wherever he went. Now, generations of student-athletes will step onto that court and be reminded of his story, his sacrifices, and the dreams he chased with all his heart,” Evangelio said, adding his name “will forever be part of Ateneo de Davao.”



“Every practice, every game, every young athlete who steps onto the RBBCC will remember the boy who proved that no dream is too big when you are willing to work for it. Congratulations, Rene. This court will stand as a reminder of the life you lived and the lives you continue to inspire,” Evangelio posted on his social media page.

Hundreds of persons continued to line up Sunday night, 14 June 2026, hoping to pay their respects to Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia at the Christ the King Chapel of the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School in Bangkal, Davoa City. Public viewing was scheduled until 10 p.m. Baterbonia’s remains will be transported to Talacogon in Augustan del Sur on Monday. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

At least 12,142 persons – young and old — queued on Friday and Saturday to pay their respects to Bobet: at least 3,831 came for the public viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday and at least 8,311 on Saturday from 10 am. to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, after the 6 p.m. mass, the queue had spilled over to the highway. Public viewing started at 10 a.m. and will end at 10 p.m. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)