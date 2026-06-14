ADDU gives scholarships to Baterbonia’s 6 siblings, facilitates support for his family to fulfill his “pangandoy” 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 June) – Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia dreamt of a better life for his family, including helping ensure his six siblings finish college.

Bobet’s “pangandoy” (dream) for his sibling’s education will be realized, even if the 18-year old basketball star, a Blue Knight player at the Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) where he spent his senior high school (2024-2026), is gone.

Fr. Karel San Juan, ADDU President, announced after the 6 p.m. mass on Saturday, June 13 at the ADDU Senior High School’s Christ the King Chapel, that the university is offering full scholarship, from Basic Education to College, to Bobet’s six siblings.

Bobet, Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the Palarong Pambansa 2025, arrived at the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) campus on June 4, excited to spread his wings and soar as a Blue Eagles recruit. Four days later, he drowned along with teammate Divine Adili of Nigeria, during a “team building” activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Before leaving for Manila, his Blue Knight Coach, Jess Evangelio, recalled Bobet told him, “Coach, dili sa ko mubalik mga five years sa Davao kay gusto nako madato ko, ma-ahon nako ako pamilya sa kapobre” (Coach, I will not come back to Davao for five years because I want to be rich so I can lift my family out of poverty).

Fr. Karel San Juan, President of the Ateneo de Davao University, embraces Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia’s mother (beside her family) during the mass at the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School’s Christ the King Chapel on 12 June 2026. Photo courtesy of the ATENEO DE DAVAO UNIVERSITY

“This is one small but heartfelt way for the university to contribute to fulfilling one of Bobet’s dreams: a better future for his six siblings,” the ADDU said on its social media page.

Inside the chapel that Saturday evening, San Juan said that based on his conversations with Bobet’s parents that afternoon, “isa sa mga pangarap po ni Bobet ay matutupad” (one of Bobet’s dreams will be fulfilled).

“Yung pangarap na nagdala po sa kanya sa Maynila at iwan ang kanyang pamilya rito sa Davao. Ang pangarap niya sa kanyang mga kapatid. Anim niyang kapatid… ay bibigyan po ng Ateneo de Davao University po ng scholarship.” (The dream that brought him to Manila and leave his family behind in the meantime. His dream for his siblings … Ateneo de Davao University will give them scholarships).

He said the other Ateneos in Mindanao, such as Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro, are also willing to help. “Pero sabi po ni Mama, dito na lang po sa Davao, mas malapit po sa Agusan” (But Mama said better here in Davao because it is nearer Agusan), referring to Bobet’s mother, Rovelyn, who was with her children and their father Rene, at the chapel where Bobet’s wake is, until Sunday night.

There are three Ateneos in Mindanao: Ateneo de Zamboanga in Zamboanga City, Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City and Ateneo de Davao in Davao City.

“Kahit saan po nila gustong pumunta” (Wherever they want to go), San Juan said.



Addressing Bobet’s eldest brother, San Juan said “Kuya, sabi ko sa iyo, kung gusto mo, another course after Criminology…” (I told you, if you want to pursue another course after Criminology). Three of the Bobet’s siblings, including the eldest, are studying in General Santos. The rest are in Talacogon, Surigao del Sur, Bobet’s hometown.

San Juan urged the public to continue praying for Bobet’s family so Bobet’s dreams for them will be fulfilled “kahit na po, sobrang lungkot po natin. Wala na po siya. Pero bubuhayin po natin si Bobet sa pamamagitan ng pangarap niya sa kanyang mga minamahal” (even if we are very sad. He’s no longer around. But we will keep him alive through his dreams for his loved ones).

Bobet returned home to ADDU, his alma mater, early Friday morning on June 12, for a three-day wake.

At least 12,000 persons queued on Friday and Saturday to get a glimpse of Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia inside his white casket during the wake at the Christ the King Chapel of the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School. Photo posted on Saturday evening by the ATENEO DE DAVAO UNIVERSITY

On Friday and Saturday, the ADDU recorded 12,142 – young and old — who came to Bobet’s wake: at least 3,831 came for the public viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, at least 8,311queued for hours to have even just a glimpse of Bobet inside his white casket, even if many of them did not know him at all before his death. The numbers do not include Ateneo personnel.

Several senior citizens also queued but helpful ushers provided chairs. One elderly woman said she wanted to see Bobet because “idol siya ng dalawang anak ko,” he is the idol of my two sons). She said in Barangay Talomo, many children see Bobet as an idol.

Mens sans in corpore sano



“A sound mind in a sound body.” That was Bobet, Fr. Eric Anthony S. Escandor, ADDU SHS Chaplain, said in his homily on Saturday night.

“Let’s be honest. Academics were not Bobet’s strong suit,” and his teachers would often find him sleeping in class or rushing to sleep at the back of the classroom whenever there was a free time, he said.

He recalled seeing Bobet always wearing PE uniform, at least thrice or four times during the five-day classes.

Coach Jess in one of his posts after Bobet’ death said, “for two years, araw-araw tayong magkasama (we were together every day). Five days of practice, two days of games or minsan (sometimes) seven days of practice straight. Ganyan tayo magtrabaho sa Ateneo de Davao para maabot ang mga pangarap natin” (That’s how we worked in Ateneo de Davao to achieve our dreams).

But when Bobet is inside the basketball court, Escandor recalled, “mura syag mo transform. Murag mulahi nga tao si Bobet inig-dribble sa bola. (he transforms. He is a different person when he dribbles the ball). Bobet was a young man whose mind came fully alive the moment a basketball was in his hands.”

He said Bobet was “an MVP through and through,” that “his basketball IQ, his footwork … his anticipation of guys defending him, these were extraordinary and his coaches will tell you that Bobet had superior basketball intelligence” but more than these, he was humble.

“Talent may get someone noticed, but humility is what allows a person to grow,” Escandor noted.



Bobet had both talent and humility, Escandor added. Bobet’s remains will be brought to his final destination — Talacogon — on Monday, where his townmates are waiting for him.

Bobet’s remains will be brought to his final destination — Talacogon — on Monday, where his townmates are waiting for him.



Support Bobet’s Family through donation

Aside from scholarship, ADDU also facilitated for the Baterbonia family, a way of receiving donations from the public.



At 2:57 p.m., on the day Bobet arrived at the ADDU SHS chapel, San Juan posted on his social media page that ADDU “will post within the day ways of donating to the Baterbonia family, as requested by many, and with permission from the family.”

“Thank you for accompanying Bobet’s family with your love, care, sympathy, and prayers,” San Juan said.

At 7:07 p.m., the ADDU social media page posted a note on how to “Support Bobet’s Family,” through GCash.

“After making your donation, please send a copy of transaction receipt to athletics@addu.edu.ph for proper documentation and acknowledgment,” it said.

“We launch this donation mechanism in response to suggestions of many that Ateneo de Davao University handle it, and with blessing and approval of Bobet’s parents. Thank you for your loving and prayerful accompaniment and support of Bobet’s family at this most difficult time,” San Juan said, adding that “every act of kindness, no matter how small, carries love and support to Bobet and his family.”

Ateneo de Davao University sends off Ateneo de Manila University-bound athletes Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia (second from left) incoming college freshman and Blue Eagles player at the Ateneo de Manila University, and four other teammates who will join the ADMU Senior High School basketball team. With ADDU President Fr. Karel San Juan (center) and Coach Jess Evangelio (to his right). Photo from the post of COACH JESS EVANGELIO

On June 3, a day before he left for Manila, Bobet joined four other Blue Knight team mates who were also bound for ADMU, for a courtesy call on San Juan at the ADDU.

Bobet left ahead of the ADMU-bound Blue Knights. He was going to be freshman at the ADMU. The four others were joining ADMU SHS.

Coach Jess on March 21 posted a photo of ADMU Blue Eagles Coach Tab Baldwin in a conversation with Bobet and other Blue Knight members.

Posted by Coach Jess Evangelio on 21 March 2026

On Sunday, June 7, Coach Jess posted a photo of Bobet and San Juan at the ADMU Jesuit Residence, apparently taken as a selfie by Bobet. The coach wrote this caption: “The Davao Eagle has landed indeed. At the ADMU Jesuit Residence. Thank you so much, Father Karel, for always supporting Rene. Your guidance and care mean so much as he begins this new chapter. Rene is a pride of Ateneo de Davao University, and we couldn’t be happier for him. Keep working hard, Rene—we’ve got your back every step of the way!”

San Juan told MindaNews on Sunday that the photo was taken on Saturday, June 6, before the Blue Eagles team left for Dipaculao, Aurora. Two evenings later, San Juan was shocked to learn that the ADDU Senior High School’s “Gentle Giant” was gone.

San Juan’s statement on Bobet’s passing, posted on the ADDU social media page at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, had a black and white photograph of Bobet with his mother during his graduation in April. The statement began with two words. “We grieve.”

ADDU President Karel San Juan’s statement on June 9, 2026.

He described Bobet as “one of our own” and more than a student-athlete, was “a brother, a teammate, a friend, and an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Bobet was “one of the brightest young talents Philippine basketball had seen, and yet those who knew him remembered not only his skill, but his humility, his quiet leadership, and the genuine kindness he showed to everyone around him.”



“We will forever remember him as our Gentle Giant. A young man whose presence brought strength, comfort, and joy, and who was truly an MVP on and off the court,” San Juan wrote.

“Last week, he stepped forward toward the future he had worked so hard for. Yesterday, he was taken from us. We hold that sorrow with his family, and we do not hold it lightly,” San Juan said. ADDU, he added, also mourns the death of Bobet’s teammate, Adili.

“We trust that the circumstances of this tragedy will be examined fully, and that whatever is found will be addressed with honesty and care for the families,” San Juan said. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)