8 of Top 10 passers in Architecture licensure exam are from Mindanao

UP Mindanao Department of Architecture Facebook Page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 June 2026) – Eight of the Top 10 passers in the Licensure Examination for Architects (LEA) are graduates of Mindanao schools, with the topnotcher coming from the University of the Philippines-Mindanao, results posted on the website of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) showed.

The PRC announced on Friday that 2,799 out of 3,290 examinees passed the June 8 exam given by the Board of Architectureheaded by its chair, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente and members Arch. Lynnda Marie B. Laraya and Arch. Miguel C. Guerrero III.

The exam was held in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princes in Palawan.

The Top Ten are:

Eloisa Marie Tan Plana (UP Mindanao), 90.6% Michael Bryan Barredo Gacer (University of San Agustin), 89.70% Krystyn Isabelle Baclig Remedios (Notre Dame of Dadiangas University, Inc.), 89.10% Katrina Isabel Muriel Hingpit Templa (University of Mindanao-Davao City), 89.00%

Jessie Jave Gorgonio Wahing (Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao), 89.00% Khurtz Herbert Quinones Gatus (Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao), 88.60% Peter Banjao Zarriz (Iloilo Science & Tech. University (for WCVST-Main), 88.50% Josh John Gasmin Montealegre (UP-Mindanao), 88.40% Chriza Maye Devero Penaflor (University of Mindanao-Davao City), 88.30% Glynry Lozano Tubidan (UP-Mindanao), 88.20% Hans Icasiano Gaviola (Saint Louis University), 87.70

Krisha Angeli Potente Raquiz (Iloilo Science & Tech. University (for WVCST-Main),

87.70%

Four universities in Mindanao had an overall performance of 100% passers: UP Mindanao (14 of 14), Mapua Malayan Colleges of Mindanao (15 of 15). Overall performance includes first timers and repeaters. Both schools had no repeaters.

For first timers, two Mindanao schools registered a 100% performance: Ateneo de Davao University (18 of 18) and Cagayan de Oro College (12 of 12).

ADDU’s overall performance was 95.45% while Cagayan de Oro College’s was 72.73%. (MindaNews)