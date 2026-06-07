7 years after the 2019 quakes, 3 condemned buildings in Matanao school still await demolition 

MATANAO, Davao del Sur (MindaNews / 09 June 2026) – Nearly seven years after three buildings housing a total of 50 classrooms in the Matanao National High School were condemned and cordoned off following a series of earthquakes in the last quarter of 2019, the buildings are still awaiting demolition, but one of them collapsed due to Monday’s Magnitude 7.8 quake.

The quake, which registered Intensity V in Matanao, triggered the collapse of the 10-classroom two-floor building while the two four-storey buildings with 20 classrooms each need to be inspected again if these now pose a clear and present danger to the school’s 2,400 student population, and the teaching and non-teaching personnel.

The building that collapsed, inaugurated in 1999, housed the classrooms of Grade 7 students, at least until December 2019. The two four-storey buildings intended for Senior High School and inaugurated in 2017, were used only for two years.

A man walks past a collapsed 10-classroom building in the Matanao National High School in Matanao, Davao del Sur on 8 June 2026 after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Elene Marie Jane Gamboa, who was appointed principal last year, told MindaNews on Monday morning that the demolition papers were still being processed.

“Dahil sa nangyari dito (Because of what happened here), referring to the collapse of the 10-classroom building, “we will find ways na mapadali ang (to speed up the) process of demolition,” she said.

She said they will link up with the municipal government “para mapadali ang demolition” (to hasten the demolition).



5 above Magnitude 6 quakes in 2019

Five earthquake incidents of above Magnitude 6 struck parts of Mindanao, including Matanao, between October 16 and December 15, 2019: Magnitude 6.3 on October 16; 6.6 and 6.1 on October 29; 6.5 on October 31 and 6.9 on December 15.

The most powerful of the five incidents – Magnitude 6.9 – led to the condemnation of the three buildings in the Matanao National High School.

But demolition has taken so long. Unless the buildings are demolished, no new buildings can be constructed to replace them. Unless the buildings are demolished, they will continue to pose danger to the students, especially if another powerful quake happens. The two condemned four-storey buildings are located a few meters away from the buildings where classes are being held.

Two four-storey buildings with 20 classrooms each were among three buildings in the Matanao National High School that were condemned and cordoned off since December 2019 following a series of powerful earthquakes in the last quarter that year. The 10-classroom building collapsed due to the Magnitude 7.8 quake on Monday, 08 June 2026, but these two buildings need to be inspected immediately to determine if the quake further damaged the buildings that should have been demolished years ago. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGILS

Asked for copies of the requests for demolition and construction of replacement buildings, Gamboa said on Monday that the person in charge had gone home as classes were called off following the quake.



“Good news”

MindaNews followed up with Gamboa on Tuesday on the timeline of requests. She replied in a text message that they had several visitors in the morning, “bringing good news.”

“May budget na po (There is now a budget) from DeEd CO (Department of Education – Central Office) for “two sets of 2-storey buildings, 8 classrooms (each),” she said.



She said the budget will include the cost of demolition. The school will coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Education “for details.”

Elene Marie Jane Gamboa, Principal of the Matanao National High School. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

The first eight-classroom building will be built on the site of the collapsed building while the second eight-classroom building will be built on the site behind the collapsed building, she said.



(On Wednesday, June 10, Gamboa clarified that the second 8-classroom building will be constructed in an area within the school compound where there is “buildable space.” She said there is not enough space behind the collapsed building



The new buildings, once done, will have 16 classrooms, 34 short of the 50 classrooms that had been decommissioned since December 2019.



There is no update as yet from DepEd Central Office on the two condemned four-storey buildings, Gamboa said.



Precautionary measure

In a statement posted on its social media page at 1:29 p.m. on Monday, school authorities said that as a precautionary measure, “all school buildings and facilities will undergo inspection and assessment by the appropriate local engineering authorities to ensure structural safety before any resumption of school operations.”

It said classes and work are suspended “until further notice” and “subject to the directives and clearance of the local government unit and the Schools Division Office.”

MindaNews attempted several times to contact the DepEd regional spokesperson to check on the requests and actions taken on the three condemned buildings in Matanao since 2019, but could not reach him.

The series of quakes happened in 2019 during the midterm of then President Rodrigo Duterte. In 2019, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, a native of Davao del Sur where Matanao is, was a newly-elected Senator, along with the Senator from Davao City, Christopher Lawrence Go. Dela Rosa and Go were reelected in 2025.

When President Duterte stepped down on June 30, 2022, his daughter, Sara, assumed the post of Vice President and was concurrent Education Secretary until her resignation as Secretary took effect on July 19, 2024. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)