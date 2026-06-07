7.8-magnitude quake jolts General Santos; quake felt in other parts of Mindanao

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/8 June 2026)—A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Maasim in Sarangani Province at 7:37 am, Monday, prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to raise a tsunami warning and advising residents of coastal villages to move to higher ground.

According to PHIVOLCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 kilometers, 32 kilometers south-southwest of the town of Maasim, Sarangani.

The earthquake was felt in several parts of Mindanao, including in the northern part of the island.

Local government units and disaster response teams immediately began monitoring coastal communities and coordinating evacuation efforts. Emergency responders were also placed on alert for possible aftershocks and other earthquake-related hazards.

A man walks past a collapsed school building of the Matanao National High School in Matanao, Davao del Sur after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Maasim, Sarangani at 7:37 Monday morning, 8 June 2026. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Assessment and monitoring of casualties and property damages are ongoing as of this writing even as numerous videos showing damaged buildings and infrastructure began trending in social media.

Authorities advised the public to remain calm, follow official advisories, and await further updates from PHIVOLCS and local disaster management offices.

In Davao City, work and classes at all levels for both public and private institutions have been suspended.

Shaking was measured at intensity 5 in Davao City.

“Due to the recent earthquake experienced in Davao City, classes at all levels, both public and private institutions, and work in all local and national government offices within the city are hereby suspended effective immediately, today, June 8, 2026,” City Hall said through a Facebook post on its official page.

The quake hit as learners start the first day of school, Monday.

Passing motorists look at the damaged facade of SM City General Santos. The mall was among many buildings and infrastructure damaged after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Maasim, Sarangani at 7:37 in the morning, 8 June 2026. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Panabo City likewise canceled face-to-face classes in both public and private schools in a similar announcement released at around 7:50 in the morning.

“In light of the recent tremors experienced in the region today, Face-to-Face classes at all levels, both public and private, and work operations in government are hereby temporarily suspended effective immediately, June 8,2026, until lifted,” the Panabo City official Facebook Page announced.

“All schools shall shift to modular, online, or blended learning modalities as outlined in Department of Education or CHED guidelines,” the advisory read.

But suspension in private workplaces were left to the discretion of their respective managements, it added.

Authorities here are monitoring whether to evacuate coastal regions, including the city, but so far there have been no calls to evacuate as of 8 a.m.

The Island Garden City of Samal has likewise advised an evacuation of coastal areas around the island, in an advisory sent two hours after a Magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Sarangani.

“All residents living in coastal and low-lying shoreline areas are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher ground or designated evacuation centers as a precautionary measure,” the IGACOS social media page posted.

Classes were suspended by the local government “to allow for the thorough inspection and assessment of school buildings and facilities.”

The island had earlier on Monday been placed under a Blue Alert following the earthquake, after Mayor Lemuel T. Reyes.

A Jollibee branch at the RD Plaza Building, Pendatun Avenue, General Santos is reduced to a pile of debris following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake Monday morning, 8 June 2026. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

A Blue Alert from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) means heightened preparedness. It is raised during early signs of a threat or a slow-onset hazard (like an approaching tropical depression).

“This directive was issued by City Mayor and CDRRMC Chairperson Hon. Lemuel T. Reyes in response to a Mw 7.8 tectonic earthquake that struck off Maasim, Sarangani at 7:37 AM today,” the Samal Information Office said on its Facebook Page.

“All CDRRMO personnel are instructed to remain on standby for possible deployment, intensify monitoring efforts, and coordinate closely with all barangays for reports of damages and aftershocks,” it said.

“The public is advised to remain alert, stay safe, and report any emergencies to local authorities. Further updates will be issued as necessary.”

The Philippine Coast Guard said operations at the passenger and barge vessels have resumed following routine safety inspections.

Classes have also been suspended in Iligan City by order of the mayor.

“Please stay alert and follow official advisories,” Iligan City mayor Freddie Sia said. (Justine Paul Paraz and Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)