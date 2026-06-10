45 deaths reported so far in earthquake, says OCD

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 June 2026) — The Office of Civil Defense has reported that there have been 45 deaths so far as of noon Wednesday due to the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit off the coast of Sarangani. A total of 630 have been reported as injured, and 17 others still missing.

Evacuees displaced by earthquake rest on improvised styrofoam mattresses outside the municipal evacuation center in Maasim, Sarangani Province. With temporary shelters exhausted, families spent the night in open spaces. Photo courtesy of the Maasim Information Office

Most casualties were reported in General Santos, Davao Occidental, and Sarangani, according to Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito “Raffy” R. Alejandro IV during a live report noon on Wednesday.

Around 200 barangays in Mindanao have been affected by the earthquake, according to the OCD.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said that a total of 43,716 families or 197,750 persons are affected in 231 barangays across Regions IX, XI, XII, and BARMM.

The data comes from the 6 a.m. update of the Disaster Response Operations Management, Information and Communication (DROMIC) report of the agency, which collects data from across various field offices.

According to the DSWD, there are 3,633 families currently taking temporary shelter in 31 evacuation centers in Regions XI and XII. Meanwhile, there are 1,815 families temporarily staying with their relatives or friends.

As of the latest DROMIC report, there are 5,448 families still displaced in Regions IX, XI, and XII.

Alejandro said there were 29 affected roads, 11 bridges, one seaport, and one airport, but added that the figures were still tentative and subject to continuing rapid damage and needs assessment.

Damage to infrastructure, Alejandro said, was estimated at around ₱562.8 million covering Regions 11 and 12.

Reported damaged houses increased to 3,169, including 2,641 partially damaged and 528 totally damaged, according to the OCD data.

Alejandro said ₱4.8 million worth of food and non-food items had been provided, while around ₱21.3 million worth of food and non-food items were available and/or already given to those in need, including nearly 12,086 family food packs released from General Santos and Davao Occidental.

The OCD’s logistics cluster had deployed 21 major assets: seven aircraft and 14 land assets from the AFP, Coast Guard, and DSWD.

Around 388 additional air and land assets were on standby for deployment to affected areas, he said.

Some 3,773 personnel were deployed by the Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, and PNP, with 2,523 more personnel and 975 assets on standby.

An earlier update released in the morning said three Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) teams, 210 search and rescue and retrieval personnel, and eight inspection teams from the Department of Education were deployed for field operations and assessment.

The Department of Health had ₱70.2 million worth of health commodities available, Alejandro said.

Some 34 DPWH major assets and around 485 personnel were deployed and working with local government units, he said.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology deployed eight Starlink units to assist in connectivity in the region, with the OCD Caraga RDANA teams bringing five Starlink units as well.

The RDRRMC XII Emergency Operations Center remained under red alert status, with LGUs continuing RDANA in affected communities. It also reported 2,023 aftershocks as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Alejandro said.

At least four local governments have declared a state of calamity, according to Alejandro — General Santos City, and the municipalities of Glan, Malapatan, and Alabel in Sarangani.

The OCD added it had activated emergency operations centers at the DSWD XII Bumanaag Office and General Santos City Oval Plaza, as well as a mobile kitchen.

The DSWD has likewise given financial assistance to casualties at the St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Meanwhile, the OCD reported that the Dr. Jorge Royeca Hospital now currently has an augmented 24-kVA generator set.

Operations centered mostly in SOCCSKSARGEN, Alejandro said. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)