UP Mindanao launches medicine program, targets region’s shortage of doctors

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 May 2026) — University of the Philippines Mindanao has officially opened applications for its pioneering Doctor of Medicine program, positioning the new School of Medicine (SoMed) as part of efforts to address the long-standing shortage of physicians in Mindanao, particularly in geographically isolated and underserved communities, according to a Facebook post on Monday.

UP Mindanao opens applications for its pioneering Doctor of Medicine program for Academic Year 2026–2027. Image courtesy of the University of the Philippines Mindanao

Approved by the UP Board of Regents on April 30, the five-year program will admit 35 students for Academic Year 2026–2027 and will adopt the Organ System Integrated (OSI) curriculum of the UP Manila School of Health Sciences.

Unlike many conventional medical programs, UPMin said the curriculum is “community-based with a focus on primary healthcare,” aiming to produce physicians trained to address Mindanao’s distinct healthcare needs.

Applicants accepted into the program will be required to sign a return service agreement committing them to serve in Mindanao for at least three years after graduation.

Applications for the SoMed opened on May 4 and will run until May 31, with classes set to begin in August 2026. Applicants must be Filipino citizens under 35 years old and hold a National Medical Admission Test (NMAT) score of at least 90, although graduates of the UP Manila School of Health Sciences Nursing program may apply with an NMAT score of at least 40. The university said no entrance examination will be administered. Applications from transferees from other medical schools and foreign applicants will not be processed.

The application fee is set at ₱1,500, while the average tuition per year level is estimated at ₱104,326.50. UPMin also said scholarships will be available, and will prioritize deserving low-income students, particularly graduates from the UP Manila School of Health Sciences and students from geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA), Indigenous Peoples communities, and Muslim communities.

The Facebook post also called for public and institutional support through the UPMFI Medical Scholarship Bridge Program, which seeks donations for aspiring medical students from financially challenged backgrounds.

“With 60% of our aspiring doctors coming from financially challenged backgrounds, your support can bridge the gap,” the post read.

The program said donations may start at ₱1,000 per month.

With its focus on community-based medicine, return service, and underserved communities, the university’s Doctor of Medicine program is positioned to help address both the shortage of doctors in Mindanao, and the long-standing challenge of keeping healthcare workers in the region. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)