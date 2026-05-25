Series of quakes, aftershocks strike off Surigao del Sur coast

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews/ 25 May 2026)— A series of strong earthquakes struck off the coast of Bayabas, Surigao del Sur from Saturday night until early Monday morning, 24-25 May 2026, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The first earthquake, a magnitude 5.3 tectonic tremor, was recorded at 9:19:02 p.m. on Saturday, 24 May. PHIVOLCS said the quake occurred at about 50 kilometers northeast of Bayabas at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The agency said the earthquake was tectonic in origin and initially reported no damage but warned residents to expect possible aftershocks in affected areas. A revision of earthquake’s magnitude to 5.0 was issued at around 10:18am of May 25, 2026.

PHIVOLCS image

Several hours later, another stronger earthquake jolted the same area, initial earthquake data released by PHIVOLCS showed magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred at 12:48 a.m. with a depth of 10 kilometers and was located about 27 kilometers northeast of Bayabas on Monday, May 25, 2026.

In its updated Earthquake Information No. 2 bulletin, PHIVOLCS later revised the earthquake’s magnitude to 5.5 and the depth to 20 kilometers, with the epicenter traced about 24 kilometers northeast of Bayabas.

Reported Intensity IV shaking was felt in Bayabas, Tandag City in Surigao del Sur and Claver in Surigao del Norte. Intensity III was experienced in the towns of Cagwait and Lingig, while Intensity II was recorded in Bislig City and several areas in Davao de Oro.

According to Lot Garrido, Acting Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) Officer of Surigao Del Sur, no damage or casualties were reported as of posting of this story. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)