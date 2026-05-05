Rare Rafflesia cluster found in Davao Oriental forest

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 5 May)— The recent documentation of 30 individuals of the endangered Rafflesia mira (Rafflesia magnifica) in a forest area in Tarragona has drawn attention both for their rarity, and for what they reveal about how biodiversity in Mindanao is seen — and often missed.

In a Facebook post last Saturday, May 2, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR Davao Region) reported that the cluster, recorded earlier by a joint team from the LAWIN Forest and Biodiversity Protection System and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Mati, was found within a roughly one-hectare section of an old-growth, high-elevation (approximately 1,053 meters above sea level) forest.

Of the 30 individuals documented, 10 were in full bloom, 13 were at the budding stage, and seven were already wilting — capturing the full range of the plant’s life cycle in a single site.

A blooming Rafflesia Magnifica, one of 30 documented individuals of the endangered plant found in a forest area in Tarragona, Davao Oriental. Photo by DENR Davao Region

The DENR described the find as “monumental,” noting that the relatively high number of individuals within a small area may indicate “an important baseline for continued study, monitoring, and the strengthening of protection efforts.”

A species that remains largely unseen

But part of what makes Rafflesia discoveries notable lies in the plant’s biology. Unlike most plants, the Rafflesia has no leaves, stems, or roots, living instead as a parasite within a host vine. It remains hidden for most of its life cycle, only emerging briefly as a bloom that lasts a few days before decaying.

This makes sightings inherently limited. More than the presence of the species, then, what is recorded as a “discovery” may also reflect the timing and conditions that allow it to become visible.

Historical records suggest that some Rafflesia species in Mindanao went undocumented for extended periods, with gaps in sightings leading to perceptions that they had disappeared off the face of certain areas. (READ: 5 things you should know about Mindanao’s giant Rafflesia and what its rare bloom says about our forests).

The Tarragona cluster, while notable, represents only part of a larger landscape. In their post, the DENR noted that “only part of the rugged terrain was surveyed,” raising the possibility that “additional individuals may still be hidden deeper within the forest,” beyond the documented site.

At the same time, the distribution of the species across other areas remains uncertain. This underscores a broader challenge in documenting rare species: discoveries are often shaped by where surveys are conducted, how much they are funded, and how much of the terrain is accessible or protected.

Implications for conservation

Rafflesia mira is classified as an endangered species under the DENR’s updated list of threatened Philippine plants, meaning its survival in the wild is at risk if current threats persist.

The Refflesia plant, in particular, depends on a host vine and a specific set of ecological conditions in order to survive, making it particularly sensitive to disturbance.

The presence of the species in Tarragona suggests that parts of the forest remain intact enough to support these conditions. Whether these areas will be sustained, however, depends on continued protection, monitoring, and management efforts.

While the discovery has been framed as a rare find, it also highlights the limits of what is currently known about biodiversity in the region. In forests where species remain hidden for much of their life cycle, what is documented may represent only a fraction of what exists.

The Tarragona site offers one such glimpse — of both the presence of a rare species and the gaps that remain in understanding the ecosystems that sustain it. (Bea Gatmaytan/MindaNews)