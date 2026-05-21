PNP, NBI ordered to arrest ‘fugitive’ Senator Bato

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 May) — A day after the Supreme Court En Banc denied Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s application for a temporary restraining order (TRO), Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida directed law enforcers to enforce the “validly issued” arrest order from the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the “fugitive” lawmaker.

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa at the Senate on 13 May 2026. (AP Photo / Aaron Favila)

In a press conference streamed live on ABS-CBN News on Thursday, Vida said police and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have been ordered to pursue Dela Rosa, who has been in hiding since quietly leaving the Senate premises around 2:30 a.m. on May 14, just hours after a shooting incident inside the building.

“I would like to confirm that our Philippine law enforcement agencies, which would include the PNP and NBI, are now tasked to arrest Senator Bato dela Rosa. Senator Bato is a fugitive from justice, and he should be brought to the ICC to face the charges,” he said.

Dela Rosa has been named a co-perpetrator in the crimes against humanity, in connection with the bloody campaign against illegal drugs during the previous Duterte administration.

Philippine National Police chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said in a statement that authorities will perform their mandate in accordance with existing laws, due process, and established operational procedures, and assured the public that all actions will remain “impartial, professional, and within the bounds of the law, with full respect for the constitutional rights of all parties concerned.”

“The PNP respects the processes of the justice system and recognizes the authority of competent government agencies in the implementation of lawful orders,” he said.

There is ongoing coordination among various law enforcement agencies to locate the senator, Vida said.

He said that they requested CCTV footage from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to trace Dela Rosa’s movements after he left the Senate, adding that authorities have leads on the senator’s whereabouts.

“I heard there are leads that they are working on. As to the exact leads, I cannot discuss them. First, I’m not privy to those leads. They are available to our law enforcement agencies and to their units, and let them do the work,” he said.

After months of absence from sessions, the senator made a surprise appearance on May 11 to vote for the removal of then-Senate President Tito Sotto and replace him with Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, a close Duterte ally. The leadership change came just days before the Upper Chamber convened an impeachment court for Vice President Sara Duterte’s trial.

Vida warned that those concealing Dela Rosa will be held liable.

“Those who might be aiding or abetting or helping Senator Bato evade the law, there are consequences,” he said.

He said Dela Rosa should be brought to the ICC to face trial and to give justice to the victims, who died in the brutal drug war policy, and their families.

“Their search for justice started in 2017, libo-libo ang mga kabataan, mga toddlers. The Filipinos who died, our countrymen who were seeking justice, are now gone. They can no longer hire lawyers, they can no longer file for a TRO,” he said.

In a press briefer, the Court denied Dela Rosa’s prayer for a TRO and/or status quo ante order (SQAO) during a special session held on Wednesday, with nine votes to deny his request for interim relief, five dissenting, and one abstention.

The Court said it ruled only on the interim reliefs prayed for by Dela Rosa, while the main issues remain to be resolved. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)