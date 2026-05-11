PDP-Laban warns it will blacklist lawmakers who vote to impeach VP Sara

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 May 2026) — The Partido ng Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP–Laban) has warned it will blacklist members of the House of Representatives who vote in favor of the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, May 11.

In a statement on Sunday, PDP–Laban, the political party of former President Rodrigo Duterte, opposed what it called a “politically driven impeachment” case against the Vice President, warning that those who support it will be barred from joining the party and running under its banner.

“No refuge. No party endorsement. No PDP banner for those who betray the people’s mandate,” the PDP-Laban said.

Members of the House of Representatives will vote on Monday, May 11, 2026, whether or not to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte who was a no-show in all the March and April 20226 hearings of the House Committee on Justice on the impeachment complaint against her. Screengrab of HOR video on YouTube

PDP–Laban said it stands by the constitutional order, the sovereign will of the people, and opposes the weaponization of impeachment for political elimination.

The party added that it will not be a shelter for politicians participating in a “partisan attempt to overturn the will of more than 32 million Filipinos” who elected the Vice President, saying it has the “right and the duty to protect its principles, its members, and the mandate of the people it represents.”

“Those who vote for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte cannot expect political refuge in PDP. They will not be allowed to cross over to the party. They will be blacklisted from running under the PDP banner,” it said.

It added that lawmakers can also expect PDP–Laban to field competitive candidates against them in their congressional districts in the 2028 elections, saying that this is not a threat but an exercise of political accountability.

PDP–Laban argued that as the country grapples with rising costs, corruption scandals, weakening trust in institutions, and urgent national concerns, pursuing the impeachment case is not a genuine effort to uphold accountability but rather a calculated political maneuver ahead of the 2028 national elections. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)