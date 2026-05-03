New BARMM police chief vows “safe, proper, and honest” polls in September 

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 03 May) – The newly-appointed acting chief of the Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has vowed to ensure a “safe, proper, and honest elections” in September 2026.

“We will secure the votes to secure the electoral process. Our objective is safe, proper, and honest elections. We need to prepare to prevent violence and to prevent cheating,” Police Brig. Gen. Christopher Abecia told reporters after his courtesy visit to interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua on May 1.

Abecia, a member of Philippine National Police Academy Class 1994, took over as Acting Regional Director on May 1 vice PBGen Jaysen C. Guzman who has been assigned as Acting Director for Personnel and Records Management, the position formerly held by Abecia.

PBGen Christopher Abecia, acting regional director of the PRO-BAR (Police Regional Office, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) on 1 May 2026 in Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Maguindanao del Norte. Photo courtesy of PRO-BAR

Abecia gave a preview of the regional police under his administration and how it will be “very particular with the discipline, courtesy, and respect of our police officers.”

“It is important that discipline originates from us. I believe that you cannot discipline other people if you yourself lack discipline,” he said.

Macacua said this commitment “strengthens our partnership with the police in ensuring peace, security, and a safe BARMM, especially as we approach the parliamentary elections.”

Local Governments Minister Jordan Bayam described Abecia’s assignment as occurring at a crucial juncture for the Bangsamoro. He challenged the new director to build upon the region’s existing peace and security gains.

Abecia’s leadership, he said, “carries with it a great responsibility and a great opportunity.”



“The successes we have achieved in peace and security must not only be maintained but further strengthened,” he added.

At Camp Salipada K. Pendatun after his courtesy visit, Abecia urged members of the command to immediately start preparations to thwart electoral fraud and violence and ensure that the September elections, the first regular parliamentary elections in the BARMM, will be a benchmark for safety and integrity in the region. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)