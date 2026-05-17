Nearly 19K ‘kasambahay’ in Region-9 to get a raise

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 17 May 2026) — Almost 19,000 kasambahay (domestic workers) in Region 9 are set to benefit from a new wage order mandating a monthly increase of P500 to P1,000 effective May 20.

In a press conference, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board said Wage Order No. RIX-DW-06 sets the new minimum wage for domestic workers at P6,000 a month for chartered cities and first-class municipalities, including the towns of Jolo, Indanan, Parang, Patikul, Siasi, and Talipao in Sulu. While the minimum wage in other municipalities will be P5,500.

Albert Gutib, regional director of the Department of Labor and Employment, said 18,984 domestic workers are expected to benefit from the new wage order. DOLE records show that 13% of them are stay-in workers.

The increase followed the review and approval by the National Wages and Productivity Commission on April 29 this year. Public hearings and surveys were conducted across the region in partnership with Public Employment Service Offices and affected stakeholders.

“The increase also factored in the needs of domestic workers and their families, the employers’ capacity to pay, and the existing socio-economic conditions in the region,” Gutib said.

House helper Emily Lapas cleans in the morning, feeds the dog, then watches the sari-sari store during the day for a monthly salary of P4,500. A new wage order in Region 9 mandates a monthly increase of P500 to P1,000 effective May 20. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO



The news was well received by Emily Lapas, an all-around house helper in Barangay Sta. Maria. A native of Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur, Emily first arrived in Zamboanga City in 2022, shortly after the government eased travel restrictions following the pandemic.

She said her previous employer paid her P3,000 per month to clean the house, do the laundry, and cook for a family of four. Emily says she used to send P2,800 to her family in the province every payday and kept only P200 for toiletries and other personal needs.

Her current employer pays her P4,500 to clean the house, feed the dog, and watch the store. However,she said this is still insufficient given the rising prices of commodities and other basic necessities. “Malaking tulong na talaga yun ma’am, pero buti sana kung tutupad din ang mga amo,”Emily said. (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)