NBI to PNP: revoke dela Rosa’s firearm licenses

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 May 2026) — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) to immediately revoke the firearm licenses of fugitive Senator Ronald Dela Rosa and order the immediate surrender or confiscation of his 118 firearms.

In his May 25, 2026 letter addressed to the PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., NBI director Melvin Matibag said Dela Rosa has been disqualified from possessing guns under Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, following the issuance of his warrant of arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa at the Senate on 13 May 2026. (AP Photo / Aaron Favila)

According to Matibag, Dela Rosa’s firearms include semi-automatic and select fire rifles, UZI submachine gun variants, high-powered .338 caliber rifles, battlefield-grade shotguns, and a broad array of handguns, all held at his registered address in Davao City, Davao del Sur.

The official asked Nartatez to order Dela Rosa to surrender all his firearms to the nearest PNP unit or the NBI within 48 hours from notice, or upon apprehension, whichever is earlier, and requested the PNP chief to coordinate with all police units, particularly in Davao Region, to effect the immediate confiscation and safekeeping of all registered firearms.

Citing Section 4(g) of the law, Matibag said individuals absolutely prohibited from owning, possessing, or carrying firearms include “any person who is accused in a pending criminal case before any court of law for a crime that is punishable with a penalty of imprisonment of more than two years.”

He noted that the two-year threshold has been met, as crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute of the ICC are penalized by imprisonment of up to 30 years or, in cases of extreme gravity, life imprisonment.

The issuance of a warrant of arrest by the ICC is a formal judicial determination by a Pre-Trial Chamber, based on reasonable grounds that the senator bears criminal responsibility for the offenses charged, he said.

“His license is therefore void as a matter of law, and its cancellation is not a matter of administrative discretion but a legal obligation of the FEO (Firearms and Explosives Office),” he said.

Matibag said law enforcers tasked with serving an ICC warrant are “placed in extraordinary and disproportionate peril so long as these weapons remain in the subject’s lawful possession,” necessitating the immediate confiscation of these firearms as a necessary and proportionate measure to protect their lives. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)