Navy seizes ₱52-M worth of undocumented cigarettes off Gov Gen 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 May) — Naval authorities seized approximately ₱52 million worth of undocumented cigarettes off the waters of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental last Friday.

The operation was conducted jointly by Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Maritime Unit XI, resulting in the discovery of 1,246 master cases of contraband cigarettes.

Initial investigation showed that M/B Bukal, manned by seven Filipino crew members, is reportedly owned by Latip Saipol and the cargo is believed to have originated from Jolo, Sulu.

Authorities launched the operation after monitoring a suspicious motor banca approximately 8.5 nautical miles northwest off the coast of Poblacion in Governor Generoso.

At around 7:09 p.m., authorities said the vessel failed to respond to standard maritime challenge procedures, prompting the patrol team to approach and conduct a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operation.

An estimated P52-M worth of undocumented cigarettes were seized on board M/B Bukal off the waters of Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental on May 1, 2026. Photo courtesy of Philippine Navy Headquarters Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao

Following the apprehension, the vessel was escorted and towed to Captain Feranil Pier at Naval Station Felix Apolinario in Panacan, Davao City.

The motor banca and confiscated cigarettes were subsequently turned over to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Davao Region for proper disposition, while the crew members were placed under the custody of Police Station 4 in Sasa for the filing of appropriate charges.

The seizure constitutes a violation of Republic Act No. 10863, in relation to Executive Order No. 245, which govern the importation and exportation of tobacco products. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)