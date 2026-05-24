‘More than ready’ to face impeachment court — House Prosecution Panel 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 May 2026) — The 11-member House prosecution panel is more than ready to face the impeachment court when trial begins on July 6, Lanao del Sur 1st District Representative Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesperson for the House prosecution panel, said.

During the Saturday News Forum, streamed live on the YouTube channel of the House of Representatives, Adiong, who also serves as spokesperson for the House prosecution panel, said that despite the instability in the Senate leadership, the prosecutors remain focused on the evidence and the allegations contained in the four articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte.

“The prosecution team is more than ready, 150% ready to face the impeachment court and present their evidence,” he said.

Adiong expressed confidence that whoever assumes the helm of the Senate, or its key positions, will not affect the “soundness and the volume of evidence” that the panel intends to present during the impeachment proceedings.

Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong answers questions from reporters after the conclusion of the public hearing on the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday (20 February 2026) MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

He added that they will respect the manner in which the impeachment court conducts the trial, but hope that all parties will be given substantial time to present their witnesses and evidence to sufficiently explain to the public the basis for the Vice President’s impeachment.

Adiong said the Filipino people want to hear evidence, allegations, and positions of both parties in the impeachment case.

The lawmaker emphasized that the impeachment proceedings must move forward as mandated by the 1987 Constitution, saying the impeachment process demonstrates how the fundamental law endures despite political pressures and scare tactics employed by Duterte supporters.

“It is actually a litmus test for us to say that democracy still works, and this is the perfect and democratic venue for both sides to air their complaint,” he added.

On May 12, the House of Representatives elected its 11-member team to serve as prosecutors in the impeachment trial against Duterte, just a day after the Lower Chamber voted 257-25-9 to impeach the Vice President.

The team of prosecutors is composed Batangas 2nd District Representative Gerville R. Luistro ( who chaired the House Committee on Justice), Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Teddy Ridon, 1-Rider party-list Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez, San Juan City Representative Ysabel Maria Zamora, Iloilo Province 3rd District Representative Lorenz Defensor, Akbayan Party-list Rep. Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno, Mamamayang Liberal (ML) partylist Representative Leila de Lima, Lone Dinagat Island Representative Arlene J. Bag-ao, Bukidnon 2nd District Representative Jonathan Keith Flores, Cagayan de Oro 1st District Representative Jordan Suan, and Manila 3rd District Representative Joel Chua.

Article 1 accuses Duterte of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust over the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds while Article 2 alleges culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust over Duterte’s alleged unexplained wealth, failure to fully disclose statements of assets and liabilities and net worth (SALNs), and failure to divest from business interests while in office.

Article 3 charges Duterte with bribery, graft and corruption, and culpable violation of the Constitution in relation to the allegation of bribery in exchange for influence and favor from officials of the Department of Education, while Article 4 accuses Duterte of culpable violation of the Constitution, high crimes, and betrayal of public trust for allegedly threatening the President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

On May 18, the Senate convened as an impeachment court, with senator-judges formally taking their oath following the leadership change that installed Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, a known Duterte ally.

Adiong also appealed to the Filipino people to help combat fake news, which is deliberately intended to spread “malinformation, disinformation, and misinformation” about the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

“This is a plea to the whole country…I’m appealing to all CSOs (civil society organizations), all sectors of our society, let’s help and support each other to preserve and protect the sanctity of the impeachment trial,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)