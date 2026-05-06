Monitoring Team warns ‘major blow’ to peace process if MILF political party is excluded from 2026 polls

MAKATI CITY (MindaNews / 6 May 2026) — The Third Party Monitoring Team (TPMT) has expressed concerns over the potential exclusion of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) from the first parliamentary elections of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in September following a petition filed with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

The Third Party Monitoring Team during press conference in New World Makati on Tuesday (5 May 2026). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

The petition, TPMT Chairman Heino Marius said during the launch of its 9th Public Report on the Bangsamoro peace process held here on Tuesday, “is a major blow” to the peace process between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), which fields candidates through UBJP, its political arm.

According to the COMELEC, UBJP’s accreditation is currently on hold due to a disqualification case filed by a certain Sahabudin Panambulan Usop, who raised two issues that could jeopardize the party’s status.

First is the alleged violation of the gun ban, Usop noting that armed individuals were present during party gatherings. His second complaint is UBJP’s financial backing, reportedly receiving funds from foreign sources, including a Turkish non-government organization.

Marius noted that the UBJP is more than just a political organization as it is the primary vehicle for the MILF’s transition from a revolutionary group to a civilian governing body.

“Election postponement is enough, and we call for free, fair elections and ensure no manipulations of elections,” he added.

TPMT member Huseyin Oruç noted that UBJP being the largest party in the region, its exclusion from the parliamentary elections “is a big question,” and represents “a very high risk” to regional stability.

Rahib Kudto, a TPMT member representing Mindanao, said that the MILF has already demonstrated its commitment to democracy by preparing for any outcome, whether defeat or victory.

“As the MILF is the principal signatory to the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), MILF participation is non-negotiable for a legitimate transition,” he said.

Kudto added that the essential requirement is that the MILF remains part of a free, honest, and non-violent election process rather than being sidelined by legal technicalities.

Comelec Chairman George Erin Garcia, in an interview on Monday, said that while the poll body has accredited almost all political parties, the UBJP is one of two remaining groups with pending issues. He said the commission is currently reviewing the case.

While the TMPT’s report acknowledged that the September 14, 2026 election date as a formidable achievement for the peace process’ Political Track, the Monitoring Team highlighted the lag in the Normalization Track.

It noted that crucial programs such as the decommissioning of combatants, socio-economic support, and the dismantling of private armed groups remain in their initial stages.

The TMPT warned that decommissioning cannot be viewed in isolation and must move in tandem with amnesty and transitional justice to be effective.

Despite these tensions, the TPMT welcomes the recent appointment of Mel Senen Sarmiento as the new Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity. Marius urged both the government and MILF panels to meet more frequently to rebuild trust.

The report cautioned against unilateral decisions, citing the 2025 leadership changes that saw MILF-led nominees in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority drop from 41 down to 35. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)