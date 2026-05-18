Modern fishing vessel uplifts fisherfolk’s income in Surigao del Sur

WABACOFA members weigh their tuna catch from their latest fishing trip. BFAR Caraga photo

BAROBO, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews / 18 May 2026) – A fisherfolk organization in Barobo, Surigao del Sur reported increased tuna harvests and incomes after the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources provided them with a modern fishing vessel.

Members of the Wakat Barobo Commercial Fishing Association (WABACOFA) returned to shore on Friday, after an eight-day fishing voyage in the Pacific Ocean, their 62-foot fiber-reinforced plastic loaded with nearly two metric tons of tuna valued at P390,000.

It was the group’s 29th fishing trip.



Association records showed that since operations began in March 2025, WABACOFA has generated over P3 million in cumulative net income from 20 fishing trips, with a total catch of 42.3 metric tons.



The group reported 23.4 metric tons of harvest and about P1.6 million in net income from eight fishing trips conducted from January to April this year, prior to the latest voyage.



WABACOFA vice president and vessel captain Rolly Badilla said the modern vessel has significantly improved their operations at sea.

He added that it has improved both comfort and confidence during fishing operations compared to their previous wooden boats.

“It’s more comfortable to use in the deep sea, it’s high-tech and durable,” he said.



Badilla also noted that the vessel’s faster speed reaching up to 14 knots has reduced travel time, improving efficiency in fishing operations.

The association said the improved vessel has not only boosted morale among crew members, but also improved stability and earnings for fisherfolk families in Barobo.(Queenie Casio/MindaNews)