MindaNews correspondent wins 3 major awards at 2nd Archbishop Thibault Media Awards

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 May) – MindaNews correspondent Nova Mae Francas won three major awards at the 2nd Archbishop Thibault Media Awards held on Saturday at the Bapa Benny Tudtud Auditorium, Ateneo de Davao University.

Francas won the Archbishop Clovis Thibault Media Award and the Laborem Exercens Award (On Human Work and Labor) for her piece on “South Cotabato farmers future-proofing in uncertain climate,” and the Laudato si’ Award (On care for our common home) and Archbishop Clovis Thibault Media Award for her “Protecting the sea turtles of Mati (Part 1)” and “Why the existence of sea turtles matter (Part 2).”

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According to the organizers, the Laborem Excercens Award honors journalistic work that “promotes the dignity of work which highlights the inherent dignity of human labor and its unique participation in God’s creative work and advocates for the rights and welfare of workers, such as just wages, healthy and safe working conditions, formation of labor groups, and its critical assessment of different forms of injustice affecting labor.”

Nova Mae Francas helps protect sea turtle eggs in Dahican, Mati City, on April 26, 2026. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

The Laudato si’ Award honors work that “promotes the care for our common home, which can include but is not limited to the promotion of environmental awareness, advocating for social justice that critically analyzes the destruction and degradation of the environment, which led to the worsening condition of the poor/marginalized.”

The Archbishop Clovis Thibault Media Award of the Archdiocese of Davao recognizes work that “captures the total embodiment in its themes and contents what the Church seeks to promote in the light of the teachings of the Church that highlight the challenges of new evangelization, synodality (greater participation in the mission), stewardship (leadership), profound integration of faith and justice, promotion of human rights, and care for the common home; and adheres to the highest ethical and professional standards in journalism.”

Francas was out of town during the awards rites.

“On top of these awards, I hope I was able to give justice not only for the story but to the communities involved. That these stories will not end up as mere stories only, but … spark change in terms of policies that will benefit these very sectors that need our utmost attention,” she wrote on her social media account.

Formerly known as the Davao Catholic Mass Media Awards, it is now named after Davao’s first Archbishop – Clovis Thibault of Canada.

Finalists and awardees during the 2nd Archbishop Thibault Media Awards. Screenshot from the livestreaming of the Ateneo de Davao University

The other awardees are: Sophia Beatrice V. Sison of Davao Catholic Herald for the Inter Mirifica Award for “Kaagbay Nimo: Psychological First Aid 2026;” Cristina E. Alivio of SunStar Davao for the Evangelii Gaudium Award for “Davao Archdiocese to End ‘Cry for Mercy, Renewal’ Prayer on Nov. 23” and the Familiaris Consortio Award for “A Christmas of Hope, One Small Step at a Time;” Jana Buagas of Atenews (AdDU), recipient of the Communio et Progressio Award (Best Photojournalist) for “MANIngkamot;” Renz Barbarona of PTV Davao, recipient of the Dignitas Infinita Award for “Straight Shot: Inclusivity;” Jaira Mondez-Alis of PTV Davao, for Erga Migrantes Award for “Higit 100 Guro sa Davao Region, Lumahok sa 3-Day SPIMS Congress ng Department of Migrant Workers sa Davao City;” Vinafel Araneta-Pilapil of PTV Davao for the Populorum Progressio Award for “Straight Shot with Community Volunteers;” Shannon Kate C. Pabroa of Davao Disaster Radio 87.5FM (DXQQ 87.5FM), recipient of the Mulieris Dignitatem Award for “Abante Kababyen-an: Gender-Based Violence”; David Ezra Francisquete of SunStar Davao for the Fratelli Tutti Award for “Inside Bangsamoro: Reflection on Moro’s Identity”; and Elliot Dimasuhid of Atenews (AdDU), recipient of the Christus Vivit Award for “Come Blue Knights, Take Your Stand.”

Francisquete’ piece, “Inside Bangsamoro,” his reflections on the identity, culture, and history of the Moro people, was written after participating in “Inside BARMM: A walk through the Bangsamoro region,” to help journalists in Mindanao, Visayas and Luzon understand the region’s long-standing struggle for self determination.

“Inside BARMM” was organized by the Mindanao Institute of Journalism, the media organization that runs MindaNews. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)