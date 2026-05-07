Macacua files candidacy as independent

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 7 May 2026) — Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy” Macacua has officially entered the race for the 1st Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, his son filing his candidacy on his behalf on Thursday as representative for the third district of Maguindanao del Norte.

Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Although Macacua is known as the secretary general of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, there was no party affiliation indicated in the certificate of candidacy (COC) filed by his son Jamael Macacua (who is also chief minister’s chief of staff). The chief minister is reportedly in Cebu attending a high-level ASEAN summit.

According to Commission on Elections (COMELEC) regulations, a candidate may file through an authorized representative provided that all documents are complete and a valid authorization is presented.

Lawyer Ray Sumalipao, COMELEC BARMM regional director, clarified that Macacua is thus classified as an independent candidate.

There was also no certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) attached to his COC.

“He has no party. Does an independent candidate have a party? They don’t, right? More so if he has no certificate of nomination and acceptance,” Sumalipao pointed out.

He said that while an independent status implies no party, the process remains valid under election laws.

Jamael Macacua files the certificate of candiday of his father, Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy” Macacua, on Thursday (7 May 2026). MindaNews photo by FERDINADH CABRERA

In Macacua’s entry in the website of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, he is listed as “the incumbent Secretary General of [UBJP].”

For the botched 2025 elections, Macacua filed his candidacy under the UBJP.

Journalists who waited until 5 p.m. on the last day of filing of COC on Thursday noticed that no challenger for Macacua came to the office of the COMELEC in Maguindanao Del Norte.

In a significant development, the Mahardika Party, the party affiliated to MNLF Chairman Nur Misuari, has adopted Macacua as its candidate for the 3rd District.

Last month, the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) likewise endorsed and adopted Macacua as their candidate in the same district.

During an interview last week regarding the external support his campaign has received, Macacua expressed his gratitude for the recent influx of endorsements.

He noted that he welcomes backing from any group or political party. “I am both happy and thankful for such gestures,” he said. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)